A Linden woman is charged with stealing from a charity in Oakland County

A Linden woman is accused of stealing from a charity that offered to pay utility bills using false information she provided.

The Holly Police Department says 36-year-old Wednesday. Watson contacted an undisclosed nonprofit organization in Holly twice in 2023 to ask for help paying bills.

Police say Watson provided the organization with a Davisburg address. The organization then wrote checks addressed to the utility company on Watson’s behalf and delivered them to her so she could mail them in as payment.

However, police say Watson made over a dozen charges against the charity’s checking account between November 16, 2023, and July 24, 2024, when the charity contacted police. The additional charges amounted to several thousand dollars.

Holly police contacted Watson in August and took her to the police station for an interview, during which investigators discovered evidence of the alleged fraudulent transactions.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office charged Watson with three felonies for stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent. She could face up to four years in prison if convicted.

Watson was charged on December 12 in Oakland County District Court. She was released from custody following the hearing on a personal recognizance bond and ordered to appear in court again on January 7.

