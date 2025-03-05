US local news

A lady from Reeds, Missouri has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth conspiracy

By Oliver

Jasper County, Missouri – A federal judge sentenced a Reeds, Missouri woman to 12 years in prison for meth conspiracy.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Kimberly C. Elliot, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of money laundering.

According to the office, Elliot admitted to distributing methamphetamine in Barry, Stone, Polk, Lawrence, Greene, Jasper, and Newton counties between November 1, 2020, and April 28, 2022.

According to court documents, Elliott distributed more than 16 pounds of methamphetamine. Elliott sold 62 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover police officer on May 3, 2021.

Elliot spent approximately $15,000 from the methamphetamine distribution proceeds to buy a Ford Explorer on May 21, 2021.

Elliott was arrested on June 16, 2021, for driving the Explorer without a license, according to court documents. Elliott carried approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine, nine grams of marijuana, and six hydrocodone tablets in her purse.

Authorities discovered heroin and methamphetamine in the driver’s side door, which they believe were intended for personal use, as well as approximately $7,165 in cash in a zipper bag between the driver’s seat and center console.

Elliott told investigators that she received one pound of methamphetamine from a co-conspirator two days before the traffic stop, and that what was found in her vehicle was the residue of that transaction. She also claimed that conspirators were receiving shipments of 250 pounds of methamphetamine from California every two weeks.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Elliott is one of 20 defendants convicted in this case and the fourth to be sentenced.

Oliver

