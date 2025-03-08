US local news

A holdover from the previous administration, the Mexican finance minister, steps down and is replaced by deputy

By Oliver

Published on:

A holdover from the previous administration, the Mexican finance minister, steps down and is replaced by deputy

MEXICO CITY— Mexican Finance Secretary Rogelio Ramírez de la O, a holdover from the previous administration, resigned on Friday for personal reasons and will be replaced by his deputy, President Claudia Sheinbaum announced.

In a video posted on X, Sheinbaum stated that Ramírez de la O will be an economic advisor on international issues.

The economist had been the finance secretary since July 2021, when he was appointed by then-President Andrés Manuel López Obrador amid the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheinbaum appointed Edgar Amador Zamora, Ramírez de la O’s number two, to succeed him.

Ramírez de la O agreed to stay on for a smooth transition after Sheinbaum’s election in June. His role was largely seen as calming international markets after the peso initially fell following Sheinbaum’s election win.

However, he faced an urgent need to reduce Mexico’s debt and restore fiscal discipline after López Obrador spent heavily on signature projects and expanded costly social programs.

Friday’s announcement comes at a time when the bilateral relationship between Mexico and the United States has been tumultuous, with US President Donald Trump twice threatening and twice backing down from imposing severe tariffs on all Mexican imports, causing economic uncertainty on both sides of the border.

Source

For You!

A holdover from the previous administration, the Mexican finance minister, steps down and is replaced by deputy

A holdover from the previous administration, the Mexican finance minister, steps down and is replaced by deputy

Man condemned in 1984, apprehended by authorities after escaping the state penitentiary

Man condemned in 1984, apprehended by authorities after escaping the state penitentiary

The manhunt is over after the escaped trusty is captured

The manhunt is over after the escaped trusty is captured

This week, Shannon's Big 3 includes the arrest of a notable Joplin doctor

This week, Shannon’s Big 3 includes the arrest of a notable Joplin doctor

Earth-shaking, country-shaking proposition' Judge dismisses Trump administration's argument about president's ability to override Congress on foreign spending

Earth-shaking, country-shaking proposition’: Judge dismisses Trump administration’s argument about president’s ability to override Congress on foreign spending

Oliver

Recommend For You

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS?

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

IRS is updating ways to File Tax Return in California Find out the eligibility

IRS is updating ways to File Tax Return in California: Find out the eligibility

SNAP Benefits Set to Change Forever 100.000 Families to Be Affected Soon

SNAP Benefits Set to Change Forever: 100.000 Families to Be Affected Soon

There Are Several Reasons Why the IRS Is Delaying Your Tax Refund

There Are Several Reasons Why the IRS Is Delaying Your Tax Refund

Confirmed by the IRS – this is the last day to file for disaster assistance in the U.S. – how to apply

Confirmed by the IRS – this is the last day to file for disaster assistance in the U.S. – how to apply

Don’t miss out on your SNAP benefit in 2025 – you have until today to start the renewal process

Don’t miss out on your SNAP benefit in 2025 – you have until today to start the renewal process

IRS Tax Refund in March — You can receive your money on these dates

IRS Tax Refund in March — You can receive your money on these dates

How to Check Your State Tax Refund Status in the U.S

How to Check Your State Tax Refund Status in the U.S

The IRS gives advice on how to avoid scams on your Tax Return

The IRS gives advice on how to avoid scams on your Tax Return

Leave a Comment