A historic church in downtown Indianapolis was demolished following a Christmas Eve fire

A nearly 150-year-old church in downtown Indianapolis burned down early on Christmas Eve.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, first responders received reports of flames at the former First Lutheran Church, located near the intersection of North Pennsylvania Street and East Walnut Street.

As firefighters battled the blaze, AES Indiana had to turn off power in the area, leaving approximately 170 customers without power for a few hours.

Firefighters were unable to save the structure, which had recently served as the Sanctuary on Penn, a wedding and event venue.

The fire caused much of the building’s roof to collapse. The church’s front doors were in pieces, having succumbed to the flames and the water’s pressure. Almost every glass window depicting Christ’s story was gone.

The Indianapolis Department of Business and Neighborhood Services requested the church’s demolition on Tuesday morning.

By 10 a.m., the Indianapolis Fire Department had determined that the building was safe for demolition.

As workers began preparing the site for a quick demolition, people began gathering across the street from what remained of the church.

Some could be seen praying, making one last offering to one of Indianapolis’ oldest Lutheran churches.

Others simply stood outside. marveling at a historical moment.

“It hurts to see it go. “That’s history right there,” Jose Ramos said as he watched the building being demolished. “It hurts me when they do that.”

Around 11 a.m., workers began demolishing the old church.

And it seemed like every five minutes, a major piece of the church was ripped from its foundation.

It all started with the church’s entrance. Then the parish hall’s walls came down.

Finally, the wall containing the last barely visible image of Christ was demolished. Much of the debris fell on Walnut Street. Bricks that were most likely 184 years old were removed from the church’s foundation, effectively ending its nearly two-century mission.

The building hadn’t been used as a church in several years, instead serving as a wedding venue for many people in Indiana.

Steven Mannweiler, the venue’s maintenance man, stood and watched as the church vanished from North Pennsylvania Street’s skyline.

Mannweiler found the moment of the morning surreal. Just the night before, he had finished decorating much of the venue, ensuring that it was ready for a Saturday wedding.

Just a few hours later, everything was gone.

What caused the fire at Sanctuary on Penn?

The Indianapolis Fire Department confirmed that there were no injuries from the fire. Firefighters believe the building was unoccupied when the fire started.

Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire.

SOURCE