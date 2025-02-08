A gang of illegal immigrants flaunts Joe Burrow’s legendary chain in crude social media photos before NFL theft ring arrests

The gang of illegal immigrants suspected of robbing NFL player Joe Burrow’s home boasted about their alleged crime by taking selfies while donning the quarterback’s distinctive gold chain.

As investigators crack down on theft rings targeting professional sportsmen, disturbing details about the Chilean crew nabbed for the audacious robbery have emerged.

The arrogant group raided Burrow’s Cincinnati home on December 9 and stole valuable watches, expensive bags, and luxury glassware, according to federal authorities.

But before fleeing with their loot, the illegal immigrants took sure to put on some of Burrow’s shirts and his signature “JB9” necklace to take a pointless selfie.

The image, provided by FBI investigators in Cincinnati, depicted four individuals in black shirts wearing the NFL star’s Louis Vuitton headgear while flashing peace signs or the middle finger.

Federal officials believe three people are responsible for the horrific invasion: Bastian Morales, 23, Jordan Sanchez, 22, and Sergio Cabello.

Last month, all three were pulled over in Clark County, Ohio, along with Alexander Chavez, 24.

He was also arrested and accused of theft, but he has not faced federal charges.

According to investigators, Cabello rushed to remove the telling selfie and other photos of Burrow’s home during the traffic stop.

However, after analyzing the phone, they were able to obtain an important piece of evidence.

When FBI officials searched their car, they allegedly discovered “punch tools” used to break glass, as well as an old LSU shirt and Bengals cap, which they believe came from Burrow’s home.

Cops are closing in on the South American crooks who target prominent athletes, after discovering $5 million in stolen goods at a New York City pawn shop on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said on Wednesday that Dimitriy Nezhinskiy, 43, and Juan Villar, 48, were selling the contraband with at least five other thief groups.

They allegedly discovered video surveillance and phone data proving the pair collaborated with the accused Burrow burglars.

United States Attorney John Durham stated, “As alleged, the defendants created an illicit market and fueled demand for burglaries by South American theft groups and others across the country.”

DISTURBING TREND

So far, the crooks have targeted Burrows, Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, and Minnesota Timberwolves’ Mike Conley Jr.

Mahomes and Kelce’s residences were targeted on October 7, the night the Chiefs beat the New Orleans Saints.

According to a source speaking with The Sun, Kelce’s first Super Bowl jersey, as well as at least $100,000 in expensive clothing and jewelry, were stolen.

Police also verified that at least $20,000 in cash was stolen from Taylor Swift’s celebrity lover.

According to police, South American burglars have been using walking trails, uninhabited property, or adjoining golf courses to approach up to costly properties and break through windows.

The robbers who targeted Burrow’s residence were able to sneak past a security squad and ransack the place without being detected.

The burglary went unnoticed until someone in the house discovered a shattered door.

Morales, Sanchez, and Cabello have all been charged with transferring stolen goods over the highway and falsifying paperwork.

FBI statement on pro athlete burglaries

The FBI has issued an alert regarding burglaries targeting professional athletes. The agency stated in part:

“These properties are targeted for theft because it is believed they contain high-end items such as designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash.

“While many burglaries occur when homes are empty, others occur when residents are there. Individuals are recommended to seek law enforcement assistance in these situations and avoid engaging with criminals, who may be armed or use violence if confronted.

“These planning strategies allow theft organizations to carry out burglaries in a short period of time. Organized theft organizations avoid alarm systems, employ Wi-Fi jammers to destroy gadgets and disrupt Wi-Fi connections, cover security cameras, and conceal their identities.”

Source: