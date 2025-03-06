US local news

A four-year-old child was rescued near Croton Falls. After kidnapping, chase on I-84 and I-684

By Rachel Greco

On Saturday, February 22, Putnam County 911 Dispatch got a report of an abduction in progress, with the culprit thought to be going southbound on the Taconic State Parkway. The specific position of the car was unknown at the time, according to the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services, which reported this on Wednesday, March 5.

Authorities discovered that the perpetrator had reportedly gotten control of the car keys and abducted the youngster, who has autism. Law enforcement officials reportedly stated that the suspect had mental health difficulties, prompting more worries about the child’s safety.

New York State Police discovered the suspect’s phone near the crossroads of I-84 and I-684, which led authorities to assume he was on his way to Brooklyn.

In response, multiple law enforcement agencies mobilized and positioned themselves strategically along the expected travel path, including a Westchester County Police Department Airport patrol on standby at Exit 2 on I-684 South, North Castle Police at Exit 3 on I-684, and Westchester County Police at Exit 4 for Route 172.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies successfully halted the suspect’s car at the Croton Falls Firehouse, ending the incident safely. A New York State Trooper was also on the scene to help.

The culprit was apprehended, and the youngster was discovered safe.

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

