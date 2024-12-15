US local news

A four-month-pregnant mother of two died in front of her children when her boyfriend, whom she had been arguing with earlier, pulled a revolver from the shelf and shot her in the head

In a horrifying Missouri case, a 33-year-old man named S. Brewer was sentenced to two life terms for the violent murder of his pregnant 27-year-old girlfriend, B. Toalson, and her unborn child.

This unfortunate occurrence occurred in front of Toalson’s three and four-year-old children, highlighting a horrifying episode of domestic abuse. Brewer, who pled guilty to two charges of second-degree murder, will do his time in a state prison.

The incident occurred on August 1, 2023, when sheriff’s deputies were summoned to a residence for a reported assault with a weapon. When they arrived, they found Toalson with a deadly gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and later discovered to be around four months pregnant. Family members recognized the victim as Toalson. Witnesses and doorbell camera footage instantly identified Brewer as the shooter, capturing him exiting Toalson’s home with a pistol shortly after the incident.

A probable cause affidavit revealed horrifying facts about the confrontation that resulted in Toalson’s murder. In a post-Miranda interview, Brewer admitted to taking a firearm from a shelf after an argument with Toalson.

Brewer claimed that as Toalson disagreed with him, he fired the revolver, shooting her in the head and witnessing her drop and bleed against a wall.

Adding to the tragedy, it was revealed that the victim’s two small children were present in the house during the shooting and were located with Brewer when he was arrested. Brewer also guided investigators to the murder weapon, which he had hidden beneath a boulder in a nearby stream bed.

Brewer, who was initially charged with capital murder, made a plea deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to two charges of second-degree murder.

This plea resulted in the dismissal of two counts of armed criminal activity and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Judge H. Jacobs sentenced Brewer to two life sentences simultaneously. According to Missouri law, Brewer must serve at least 85% of his 30-year life sentence before being eligible for parole.

The sentencing did not provide closure for all family members. Toalson’s mother was disappointed with the plea agreement, telling local media that she had hoped for the death penalty or a life term without the chance of parole. She questioned Brewer’s demeanor at the sentencing, pointing out his lack of apologies and obvious regret.

Toalson’s relative mirrored same thoughts, highlighting Brewer’s apparent apathy and lack of regret for the crime. The family also emphasized Brewer’s history of domestic abuse, which included accusations filed against him in 2019 and 2021, highlighting a vicious pattern of behavior that resulted in this horrific crime.

The case has left a town in mourning, as well as a family dealing with the death of a loved one under the most horrible circumstances. Local officials and the justice system have committed to continue treating domestic abuse with the seriousness it deserves, in the hopes of preventing similar tragedies in the future.

