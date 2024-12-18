A Florida man has pleaded guilty to possessing firearms and distributing drugs near a playground, according to officials

Seminole County, Florida – San’Drevious Jerome Lane, 23, has pled guilty to carrying a pistol during a drug trafficking offense and distributing narcotics near a playground, according to the US State Attorney’s Office.

Court records show that Lane was convicted of felony offenses in 2022 and was released from the Florida Department of Corrections on April 3, 2024.

According to records, Lane distributed cocaine on May 21, 2024, in Sanford, Florida. He had a weapon with him during the exchange, according to officials.

Officers stated that they found two fingerprints on the handgun, one of which belonged to Lane.

Lane is not permitted by federal law to own a firearm or ammunition since he is a convicted felon.

On June 3, 2024, Lane sold 28 grams of cocaine within 800 feet of a playground, according to officials.

Leaders report. Lane now faces a minimum of six years and potentially to life in federal prison. His sentence hearing is scheduled on March 13, 2025.

According to the U.S. State Attorney’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office both investigated the case.

Adam J. Nate, an Assistant United States Attorney, is prosecuting the case.

According to officials, the case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to minimize violent crime and gun violence while also making our neighborhoods safer for everybody.

