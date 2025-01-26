A Florida elementary school principal was arrested after cops discovered 100 children at her home for an alcohol-fueled party

An elementary school principal in Florida was arrested after 100 children were discovered at an alcohol-infused party she hosted, police said.

Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, the 47-year-old principal of Roosevelt Elementary School in Cocoa Beach, was arrested on January 19 after police responded to a reported house party.

When officers arrived, they discovered over 100 children dressed in “matching t-shirts.” Many of them were drinking alcohol that was stored in coolers inside the home.

One child was suffering from a “alcohol-related medical event” on the principal’s lawn. According to police, the child was “so heavily intoxicated” that Brevard County Fire Rescue was dispatched to provide treatment.

Officesaw Hill-Brodigan in her driveway, turning off the exterior lights before entering her home. According to police, the fire rescue team had to use their vehicle’s auxiliary lights while treating the child for the medical episode.

Authorities reported that another child was arrested for DUI near the principal’s home.

According to police, a “intoxicated” Roosevelt Elementary teacher, Karly Anderson, approached officers on the scene and informed them that she was a teacher who had attended the party.

Hill-Brodigan and Anderson were both arrested. They are each charged with one felony count of child neglect and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Hill-Brodgian also faces one misdemeanor charge of hosting an open house party.

Brevard Public Schools informed WESH that both women had been placed on administrative leave.

“Both employees have been immediately placed on administrative leave pending the results of an active police investigation,” the district’s spokesperson said.

“We are deeply troubled by these allegations and will fully cooperate with the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Our commitment to student safety remains our number one priority.”

According to her bio on the elementary school’s website, Hill-Brodigan was once named “Teacher of the Year.”

“For the past 23 years, it has been my pleasure to serve the students and parents of Brevard County. “Students, families, and staff are very close to my heart, and I genuinely enjoy what I do,” her bio states.

