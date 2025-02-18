Owosso

A fire was detected at the Consumers Energy plant in Bay County

By Lucas

Published on:

A fire was detected at the Consumers Energy plant in Bay County

Essexville, Michigan – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Consumers Energy facility in Bay County, where billowing smoke was visible early Monday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the Consumers Energy Dan E. Karn Power Plant, 2742 Weadock Highway, around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, due to a fire at a generation step-up transformer, according to Consumers Energy spokesperson Tracy Wimmer.

Wimmer pointed out that the transformer is located outside the building, resulting in visible smoke.

There have been no reported injuries, and all but essential workers have been evacuated from the plant, according to Wimmer.

No additional information was immediately available.

Source

For You!

Mother shares messages to her unborn children after losing seven infants in seven years

Mother shares messages to her unborn children after losing seven infants in seven years

It is gone' Elon Musk claims without evidence that gold was 'stolen' from Fort Knox

It is gone’: Elon Musk claims without evidence that gold was ‘stolen’ from Fort Knox

Dad, 38, felt 'a touch under the weather'; four months later, he died of terrible cancer

Dad, 38, felt ‘a touch under the weather’; four months later, he died of terrible cancer

Mother-of-three has four limbs severed after volunteer abortion, where she was 'massacred' and supposedly 'left to die'

Mother-of-three has four limbs severed after volunteer abortion, where she was ‘massacred’ and supposedly ‘left to die’

Understanding New Hampshire's Stand Your Ground Law

Understanding New Hampshire’s Stand Your Ground Law

Lucas

Recommend For You

USA $725 Monthly Stimulus Benefits in this month Will you get FESP Payment Eligibility & Payment Date

USA $725 Monthly Stimulus Benefits in this month: Will you get FESP Payment? Eligibility & Payment Date

IRS Extends Tax Filing Deadlines for Disaster Victims – How It Could Save You Time and Money

IRS Extends Tax Filing Deadlines for Disaster Victims – How It Could Save You Time and Money

The IRS could send you a new 2025 stimulus check if you have this annual income

The IRS could send you a new 2025 stimulus check if you have this annual income

If you are in this situation, the IRS can investigate you and cancel your bank account

If you are in this situation, the IRS can investigate you and cancel your bank account

Snap Benefits in Florida More Money to Arrive This Week to Millions of EBT Cards

Snap Benefits in Florida: More Money to Arrive This Week to Millions of EBT Cards

The IRS Tax Refunds Are Larger This Year Some as Big as $300 Extra

The IRS Tax Refunds Are Larger This Year: Some as Big as $300 Extra

The Ultimate Guide to 10 Rare Penny Varieties Worth Thousands

Unlock Hidden Treasures: 4 Coins in Your Pocket That Could Be Worth Thousands

Unearth Hidden Treasures: 6 Rare Coins Valued at Over $100,000

The 6 Most Controversial Coins and the Tales They Tell

5 Legendary Forbidden Coins Collectors Wish They Could Own – The Hidden Truths

4 Rare Coins That Made History and Created Millionaires

Leave a Comment