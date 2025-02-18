A fire was detected at the Consumers Energy plant in Bay County

Essexville, Michigan – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Consumers Energy facility in Bay County, where billowing smoke was visible early Monday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the Consumers Energy Dan E. Karn Power Plant, 2742 Weadock Highway, around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, due to a fire at a generation step-up transformer, according to Consumers Energy spokesperson Tracy Wimmer.

Wimmer pointed out that the transformer is located outside the building, resulting in visible smoke.

There have been no reported injuries, and all but essential workers have been evacuated from the plant, according to Wimmer.

No additional information was immediately available.

