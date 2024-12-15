A father pushed his four-year-old daughter into intense “exercises” where he punched her with boxing gloves because she was a bed-wetter, resulting in part of the girl’s skull being removed; sentenced

In a horrific case in California, T. Alexander, a 27-year-old father, was sentenced to life in prison for abusing his 4-year-old daughter, Alani, to the point of death. The District Attorney’s Office announced the sentence on December 13, which also happened to be the little girl’s birthday.

Alexander was found guilty of several offenses last month, including torture, assault on a kid resulting in a vegetative state, and corporal injury to a child. The jury and court also found all exceptional allegations and aggravating factors to be true, including the victim’s vulnerability, Alexander’s abuse of a position of trust, and causing grave physical harm to a child under the age of five.

Alexander was arrested in November 2021 after a horrific act of abuse that resulted in his little daughter being rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to local news sources, the infant had serious brain and spinal damage, shattered bones, and numerous scratches and bruises on her body.

According to emergency room records, the girl had a portion of her skull removed to relieve the pressure in her brain. These severe injuries have left the victim in a permanent vegetative state, a tragic consequence that has stunned the community and everyone involved in the case.

On November 12, 2024, the DA’s Office stated that Alexander had been convicted by a jury of torture, assault on a kid resulting in a vegetative state, and corporal injury to a child.

The seriousness of these accusations was exacerbated by special allegations proven accurate throughout the trial, such as the victim’s fragility, Alexander’s betrayal of trust, and the significant bodily harm perpetrated on a child under the age of five.

Deputy District Attorney R. Kelly, who prosecuted the case, expressed solemn victory in her statement: “Alani faces an unimaginable future due to the defendant’s reprehensible conduct, but today’s verdict holds him accountable and brings a measure of justice to her and all those profoundly affected by this case.”

The victim’s mother, K. Watts, was on the East Coast when she received the tragic news of her daughter’s health. She told the media in 2022 that a detective informed her of her daughter’s injuries.

Watts was in Georgia, and Alexander had traveled to California to seek a rap career. Watts set up a GoFundMe page to appeal for aid at this difficult time. “This is a call for help. If you have the compassion to donate, I sincerely thank you in advance,” according to the campaign.

Alexander initially downplayed their daughter’s grave injuries as a simple accident, claiming she “passed out standing in time-out.” Court filings revealed additional details about Alexander’s severe punishment of his daughter, whom he referred to as a “bed-wetter.”

His disciplinary techniques were harsh and cruel, including grueling exercises in which he smacked her with boxing gloves, a belt, and speaker wire. These admissions created a harsh and cruel picture of the setting that resulted in such devastating effects for an innocent child.

This example demonstrates not just the serious consequences of domestic abuse but also crucial gaps in protective measures for vulnerable children.

It serves as a solemn reminder of the obligations and confidence put in parents, as well as the disastrous repercussions when these are blatantly broken. Alexander will be eligible for parole, which adds complication to the case given the irrevocable harm done to his little daughter.

