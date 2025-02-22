A fatal automobile crash in Gautier is under investigated

Gautier, Mississippi – On February 21, 2025, at around 5:30 a.m., the Gautier Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Gautier Vancleave Road, between Martin Bluff Road and Interstate 10.

According to preliminary findings, a southbound vehicle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and collided with another vehicle. The driver of the southbound vehicle died as a result of his injuries in the crash.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The deceased’s identity is withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is assisting the Gautier Police Department in their ongoing investigation.

