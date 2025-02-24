A deputy was shot and died after responding to a domestic call in Hinds County

Hinds County, Miss. – An investigation is underway after a deputy was shot and killed in Hinds County.

According to a press release, the incident took place Sunday evening at a home on Midway Road in Terry.

According to the release, the deputy, Martin Shields, Jr., 37, responded to a domestic call for service at the home. When he arrived, Eric Brown, 42, shot him.

Martin Shields, Jr. has been identified as the fallen HCSO deputy tragically loss in the line of duty this evening. He’d been employed with the HCSO approx. 9 months. His law enforcement career extends beyond being employed with the HCSO. Prayers for his family, friends and the law enforcement community during this very difficult time.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, an unidentified Black male believed to be involved in the call for service died inside the home.

According to the sheriff, Brown’s BOLO has been cancelled.

“At this time, there does not appear to be an active threat involving Eric Brown,” the sheriff said.

HSCO and SWAT are on the scene.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

If you have any information, please contact the HCSO at (601) 352-1521.

