A death row convict in Pennsylvania was discovered to have died

A man on Pennsylvania’s death row was discovered dead in his cell on Tuesday morning.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Tam Le, 53, was discovered unresponsive on February 4 at SCI Phoenix in Collegeville.

Le was sentenced to death in December 2016 for the 2014 murders of two brothers. He has been serving his sentence at SCI Phoenix since July 17, 2020.

The Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

Since 1999, no inmate on Pennsylvania’s death row has been executed.

During their terms, Governors Tom Wolf and Josh Shapiro both imposed execution moratoriums. There are more than 90 men on Pennsylvania’s death row, with only three scheduled for execution since 2020.

