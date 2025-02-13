A Comprehensive Guide of Maryland’s Pocket Knife Laws

Maryland’s knife laws are complex and nuanced, requiring careful consideration for both residents and visitors. While the state allows for the open carry of certain knives, there are significant restrictions on concealed carry and specific types of knives.

Legal Carry Options

Open Carry

Maryland permits open carry of many knife types without requiring a special permit. This includes non-spring-loaded OTF (Out The Front) knives and neck knives for adults. However, it’s crucial to be aware that local laws may impose additional restrictions.

Concealed Carry

Concealed carry of knives in Maryland is more strictly regulated. A Maryland concealed carry permit is necessary for hiding knives on one’s person. The process for obtaining such a permit involves background checks and official approval.

Prohibited Knives

Maryland law explicitly prohibits certain types of knives:

Automatic knives (switchblades)

OTF knives

Gravity knives

Ballistic knives (referred to as “shooting knives” in Maryland law)

Possession of these prohibited knives is illegal in Maryland.

Legal Definitions and Classifications

Maryland law defines dangerous weapons broadly. According to Maryland Criminal Law 4-101, any item used with harmful intent can be considered a dangerous weapon1. This definition encompasses various knife types, each subject to specific regulations.

Penknives

Maryland law allows for the open or concealed carry of “penknives without a switchblade”. A penknife is defined as “any knife with the blade folding into the handle”. This provision makes many common folding knives legal to carry in the state.

Restrictions and Considerations

Intent Matters

Maryland law places significant emphasis on the carrier’s intent. Carrying a knife as a weapon or to deter aggressors is considered unlawful, even if the knife itself is legal. This means that carrying a knife for self-defense purposes could potentially lead to legal issues.

Location Restrictions

Certain locations have stricter knife regulations:

Schools: Possession of any knife on public school property is prohibited .

Government buildings: Many government facilities restrict or prohibit knife carry.

Baltimore: The city has additional ordinances restricting automatic knives .

Age Restrictions

Minors in specific non-rural counties face additional restrictions. They are prohibited from carrying dangerous weapons, concealed or not, between one hour after sunset and one hour before sunrise, except for activities like hunting.

Legal Consequences

Violating Maryland’s knife laws can result in serious consequences. Offenders may face misdemeanor charges, with penalties including up to 3 years of imprisonment, fines up to $1,000, or both. If it’s determined that the knife was carried with the intent to injure or kill, courts may impose more severe sentences.

Navigating Maryland’s knife laws requires careful attention to detail. While the state allows for the carry of certain knives, particularly folding penknives, there are significant restrictions on concealed carry, prohibited knife types, and carry intent.

Always consider local ordinances and specific location restrictions when carrying a knife in Maryland. When in doubt, it’s advisable to consult with local law enforcement or legal professionals to ensure compliance with all applicable laws.

