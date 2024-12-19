US local news

A college student’s $2,000 laptop was “lost” by a UPS driver, and then told the customer she was ‘making a big deal out of nothing’

Beth Gazeta, a mother from Tampa, Florida, received an urgent call from her college-bound son in North Carolina. He stated that his computer had ceased working and that he required a new computer to complete his studies.

“His computer died and he needed a new computer so it was kind of like need it right now thing,” Gazeta told ABC News about the incident.

Like any good mother, she bought her kid a $2,000 MacBook Pro and had it shipped by UPS. Due to the hurry, she did not place it in a box and instead shipped it in the manufacturer’s box. After the carrier accepted it, she was given a tracking number and sent on her way.

“We were tracking it pretty closely and he was very excited to get it,” she informed me. Having spent a lot of money on the computer, she paid extra to insure it in case it was lost or damaged in transportation. The UPS website states that insurance will ensure that consumers are completely paid for any damaged or lost items.

Nonetheless, her kid never received the laptop. Every time she checked the tracking number, she received a message stating that the delivery had never arrived at the carrier.

“I’ve never had this happen, I’ve never had a package lost,” she went on: She attempted to contact the UPS store that had taken her delivery, but was turned down. “The store told me, ‘I can’t believe you’re making such a big deal about this because it’s only one lost package.'” So they’ve completely ignored the entire situation and their responsibility.

Even UPS corporate didn’t help find her laptop or get her a refund

After waiting two months with no results, she filed a claim with UPS corporate. She was promised that a resolution will be reached in eight to 10 days. Again, she was met with radio silence.

When ABC reporters contacted UPS on Gazeta’s behalf, the corporation responded that it was investigating the incident and mailed a reimbursement check the same day. UPS drivers, they added, are required to keep a record of items worth more than $1,000.

Gazeta requested a copy of the report, as is her legal right, but she never received it.

SOURCE

