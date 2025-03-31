A California ballot proposition named after Luigi Mangione would make it unlawful to ‘delay, deny’ healthcare coverage. ‘Crazy’

Californians could soon vote on a new healthcare law named after Luigi Mangione, an Ivy League graduate accused of assassinating UnitedHealthcare’s CEO.

Paul Eisner, a retired Los Angeles attorney, proposed the “Luigi Mangione Access to Health Care Act,” claiming that the sick stunt was necessary to gain publicity for his proposal.

The proposed ballot measure would make it illegal for an insurance company to “delay, deny, or modify any medical procedure or medication” recommended by a doctor if there could be serious consequences such as “disability, death, amputation, permanent disfigurement, loss or reduction of any bodily function,” according to the document filed with the California Attorney General’s Office.

The terms “delay” and “deny” were written on the bullet casings discovered at the Midtown Manhattan crime scene where health insurance executive Brian Thompson was killed last December.

They were reportedly inspired by the book “Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It.”

While the naming has sparked widespread criticism, Eisner defended using Mangione’s name, telling CBS 8, “For a very simple reason: it is getting the attention it needs, because sometimes things require publicity.”

“People are tired of carriers, of insurance companies denying them health care,” he claimed.

Eisner maintains that he supports Mangione’s goals, but not his use of violence.

“I agree with his argument, but I disagree with his method. “What I’m doing is the right thing,” Eisner said.

Online commentators were quick to criticize the proposal to use the name of an accused killer.

“The Luigi Mangioni Access to Health Care Act” Seriously??? A health-care ballot initiative named after the accused killer was submitted to the California Attorney General today. “It’s crazy,” wrote journalist Gerald Posner on X.

“I’m starting to suspect the Democrats in charge of California might actually just be simple roadside lunatics after all,” added podcast producer Leigh Wolf.

According to the outlet, the new measure would allow patients to sue insurers and potentially recover attorney fees and triple damages if they were successful.

The public comment period for the proposed measure ends on April 25. Following that, the Attorney General’s office will review the initiative and develop its official title.

To appear on the November 2026 ballot, the measure must collect more than 546,000 valid signatures from registered California voters.

Mangione is currently charged with murder in both New York and federal courts. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Despite the brutal crimes he is accused of, Mangione has inspired a legion of adoring fans who have raised money for his legal defense fund, flooded him with fan mail, and even threatened witnesses in the case.

