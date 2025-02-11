US local news

A bus plunged into a ravine, killing at least 51 people

A bus plunged into a ravine in Guatemala City early Monday, killing at least 51 people, according to officials.

They reported that at least 20 more people had been seriously injured.

According to city officials, the incident occurred when the bus veered off the highway and into a ravine.

Fire officials released photos of the bus upside-down in the ravine as they rescued passengers from the wreckage.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo said the country’s army and disaster relief agency would help with the response.

Arevalo also stated that he would declare a period of national mourning.

“I stand in solidarity with the victims’ families, who received heartbreaking news this morning. “Their pain is my pain,” he explained.

