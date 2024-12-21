A barn fire on Rose Road in Batavia kills ten goats

US local news

Ten goats died in a barn fire on Thursday night at 3602 Rose Road in Batavia.

Homeowners Shey and Gina Doane stated they also had antiques in the barn, as well as some of Shey’s late father’s things.

The fire was reported at 9:13 p.m.

Deputy Fire Coordinator Dan Coffey said the homeowner noticed smoke when he got home, and the barn was fully involved a few minutes later when the first firemen arrived. The barn was a complete loss.

Shey stated that he discovered the fire after returning from taking his son’s girlfriend home.

Coffey stated that the cause and origin of the fire are being investigation.

The Batavia Fire Department responded with mutual help from East Pembroke and Alexander. Oakfield and Stafford filled in for the responding departments.

There may have been one minor firefighter injury, a slip-and-fall, according to Coffey, but he was not treated on the spot.

Crews cleared the scene around 1 a.m.

According to the Doanes, the goats were rescued and rejected by their mothers, so they were nurtured inside the barn and bottle fed. Gina stated the goats were like her children.

