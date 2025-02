Mineral Point, Missouri – The Potosi Correctional Center announced Tuesday that an inmate was pronounced dead on Monday morning.

Ricky Baskerville, 64, died at approximately 1:30 a.m.

He was serving a life sentence for three counts of capital murder in Jackson County, near Kansas City.

He’d been at the facility since September 1979.

The Potosi Correctional Center stated that an autopsy will be performed.

Source