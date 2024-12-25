A 48-year-old passenger on a cruise liner died while attempting to jump from the Sky Princess vessel as it was returning to Florida

A cruise ship passenger died just days before Christmas after attempting to jump from the ship, according to reports.

On Saturday, tragedy struck the Princess Cruises vessel Sky Princess while en route back to Florida.

Passengers on board the ship had been traveling in the Caribbean for eight days, beginning on December 15.

During the cruise, they visited Cozumel, Mexico, Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and the Grand Cayman Islands.

According to Cruise Radio, one woman attempted to jump from the vessel and ended up on the deck.

A spokesperson for Princess Cruises confirmed her death.

“Shipboard personnel immediately provided emergency medical care, but despite their best efforts, she could not be revived,” they told the newspaper.

TikTok videos captured the moment ship personnel announced the news to other passengers.

Travelers were in their cabins when an announcement was broadcast over the overhead speakers.

Passengers were informed that the woman had attempted to jump overboard but died.

The travel company has since offered assistance to those affected.

They have been given the opportunity to speak with counseling services aboard the ship.

An investigation into the woman’s death has now been launched.

The Sky Princess vessel has been in service since 2019 and can accommodate more than 3,600 passengers.

It comes just weeks after an American man, 72, was believed to have died after falling overboard from the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

The passenger went missing while on a five-day trip to Mexico.

Officials suspected the man went overboard before the ship docked in San Francisco.

A search for the unnamed passenger was launched, and officials reviewed surveillance footage.

Coast Guard planes and helicopters were dispatched as search teams combed the area.

The search has since been halted.

The Ruby Princess, like the Sky Princess, can accommodate over 3,000 passengers on board.

In a separate case, FBI agents are looking into the death of a 35-year-old man on a Royal Caribbean cruise bound for Mexico.

