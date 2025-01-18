US local news

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in the US

By Oliver

The US Geological Survey reported a 4.1-magnitude earthquake in Alaska on Thursday (January 16).

The earthquake was centered in Valdez at a depth of 4.0 kilometers (2.5 miles). As of publication, the USGS had received 28 reports of people feeling the earthquake.

The Alaska earthquake occurred hours after a 3.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in California on Wednesday (January 15), according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered in Ocotillo Wells at a depth of 5.5 kilometers (3.4 miles).

The Ocotillo Wells earthquake occurred hours after another 3.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in California, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake struck Klamath at a depth of 28.3 kilometers (17.6 miles).

The California earthquakes occurred hours before a 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in Virginia on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake struck Wyndham at a depth of 0.1 kilometers (approximately 0.06 miles).

The Virginia earthquake occurred hours after a 3.2-magnitude earthquake was reported in Nevada on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered in Yerington at a depth of 7.1 kilometers (4.4 miles).

The Nevada earthquake occurred hours after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in Japan on Monday (January 13), according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake struck Miyazaki at a depth of 48.9 kilometers (30 miles).

The Japan earthquake occurred just days after a 3.2-magnitude earthquake was reported in California on January 8, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered in Almanor at a depth of -1.4 kilometers (-0.86 miles).

The Almanor earthquake occurred just days after a 2.9-magnitude earthquake was reported in California on January 6, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered in San Lucas at a depth of 8.1 kilometers (five miles).

Oliver

