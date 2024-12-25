Owosso

A 16-year-old boy dies in an accident near Frankenmuth

By Joseph

Published on:

In a social media statement, Michigan State Police said they were called to a fatal crash on Dixie Highway near Willard Road in Birch Run Township on Monday, December 23rd, around 2:10 p.m.

According to preliminary investigation, the teen was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Dixie Highway when he lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic, and collided with a 2021 Jeep driven by a 48-year-old Flint woman.

The teen was critically injured in the collision and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Flint woman was not harmed.

The crash is still under investigation. Alcohol is not thought to be a factor.

Birch Run, a village of around 1,500 people, is about eight miles southwest of Frankenmuth in Saginaw County.

SOURCE

Joseph

