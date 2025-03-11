A 15-year-old boy accused of killing his mother claims that Netflix’s Menendez documentary inspired him

Reed Gelinskey, a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy, has been accused of murdering his mother, Suzanne Gelinskey, on Tuesday, March 4. Gelinskey reportedly admitted to the alleged murder when arrested, and court documents revealed that he was “inspired” by the Netflix documentary about the Menendez Brothers, who infamously murdered both of their parents with shotguns.

According to WISN, authorities were notified by an unidentified female 911 caller. She reportedly received a Snapchat message from Reed Gelinskey. She was stunned to see an alleged photo of “a female laying face-up on her back,” with a pool of blood on the floor. Gelinskey allegedly told her that he needed help and had stabbed his mother, Suzanne.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Gelinskey was arrested at his Caledonia home on White Manor Court around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4. He had a knife in his hand and dropped it in front of police officers. Prosecutors claim Gelinskey confessed to the murder right away, saying “She is dead” and “She is dead from what I did.” He also asked police to kill him.

The Documentary

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WISN, during an interview, Gelinskey told a detective that he was depressed on Tuesday. The complaint claims that he felt a “urge” to kill both of his parents. The complaint also claims that Gelinskey took his brother’s anxiety medication. Gelinskey allegedly took around nine anxiety pills the night of the alleged murder.

The complaint claims that Gelinskey planned to murder his father with a hammer when he returned home. However, he could not find one that was big enough. After dinner, Gelisnkey told the detective that his mother, Suzanne, was sitting on the couch, using her personal computer.

Then he started watching television. It was then that he began watching the Netflix documentary The Menendez Brothers. “Gelinskey stated that he then devised a plan to kill his parents.” He stated that it occurred to him while watching the’shotgun scene,'” the complaint reads. Lyle and Erik Menéndez brutally murdered their parents on August 20, 1989, by shooting them multiple times with shotguns.

According to the complaint, Suzanne went upstairs around 9:50 p.m., while Gelinskey hid his sleeping medication with a steak knife. With the knife in his pocket and a dumbbell in one of his sweatshirt sleeves, he informed his mother that his medication was missing.

Alleged Murderer

According to the complaint, Gelinskey hit her twice in the head with the dumbbell while she had her back to him. Gelinskey then allegedly threw her on the ground. While his mother was fighting for her life, he allegedly stabbed her three times in the chest and twice in the neck. Gelinskey informed the detective that her mother had asked him, “Why?” He responded with an eerie “Pain,” as per the complaint.

Reed Gelinskey was charged with first-degree murder on Thursday, March 6. He has been charged and will be tried as an adult, according to WISN. His bond amount was set at $1 million.

“This was an extremely violent, but planned offense,” Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson told the court. “It is dangerous by nature. His original plan involved not just one victim, but two.”

Source