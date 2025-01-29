A 12-year-old girl died after drinking a contaminated milkshake made in an unwashed blender at a cafe

US local news

According to her family, a 12-year-old girl died unexpectedly after allegedly being exposed to a fatal food allergy at a cafe. Mia Shay St. Hilaire, who had a severe tree nut allergy, died on August 30, 2023, after drinking a milkshake at Pop Inn Cafe in London.

Surveillance footage from the cafe allegedly shows Baris Yucel, 47, preparing the drink in a container that had been left dirty between uses. Experts believe Mia’s fatal reaction resulted from cross-contamination.

According to Your Local Guardian, Yucel pleaded guilty in court to six charges, including serving food that contained an allergen that should not have been there. The court then sentenced him to a £18,000 fine (approximately $22,000 US) and 100 hours of community service.

Adrian and Chanel St. Hilaire, the girl’s parents, issued a statement through their attorney that was obtained by Your Local Guardian: “We think of Mia every day, and knowing her death could have been prevented so easily only adds to how heartbroken we are as a family.”

“We hope this conviction and fine sends a loud message to businesses serving food and drinks across the country, of the devastating consequences of failing to take food safety seriously.”

Unfortunately, it appears that Yucel was unaware of the seriousness of food allergens and claimed ignorance of Mia’s condition. The court reportedly believed he was truly sorry.

He, according to reports, “took immediate steps to better educate himself in September and October 2023 and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.”

“Regrettably, the cafe were not notified by the child’s guardian that the child was allergic to tree nuts and the Judge stated that apart from the lack of signage as to notifying the establishment of any food allergies/intolerances, that this would not have prevented the tragic consequences which followed,” attorney Isin Vahib wrote in a statement to the Guardian Local.

“Mr Yucel has had to live with the consequences (of) what happened and a day does not go by when he does not think about the child and her family.”

The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, a UK-based food allergy charity, expressed its desire for justice for Mia in an Instagram post. It reads, in part, “While we welcome the fine and community order imposed on the café operator, we believe they do not accurately reflect the gravity of Mia’s situation.”

How many more people must be hospitalized or die before all food operators recognize that these rules are not optional, but necessary for keeping their customers safe.”

One follower commented, “Poor lovely girl with her whole life ahead of her has been taken due to ignorance AGAIN! Rest in complete peace, lovely girl. More needs to be done!!!”

Another agreed, saying, “This breaks my heart. It is tragic that people die as a result of a lack of training and protective measures for dealing with food allergies. My heart goes out to her family, and I pray for everyone who has been affected by her loss. We MUST do better and change our policies to upload the standard.”

