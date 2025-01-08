A 10-year-old girl walks into a police station and moves tough and powerful officers to tears with two simple words

Many people understand the power of words, regardless of their background, stature, or other qualifications. Words can make or break a situation, as evidenced by the story of 10-year-old Savanah Solis, according to KHOUN.

The little girl was taken aback by the bad news about police officers’ deaths and wanted to do something about it. As a child, she couldn’t do much, but she made it a point to speak to hundreds of officers in East Texas, Dallas, and even Austin. Even though these officers were macho, well-built, and tough, hearing these two words brought them to tears.

The 10-year-old was disturbed after learning about the murders of two New York officers during the holiday season. Her desire to become a police officer drove her to empathize with the sad news.

Savannah’s mother, Debbie, recalled the girl’s deep love and support for police officers all over the world. She was inspired and mesmerized by their line of duty and wished nothing but the best for each of them. “We would drive by and see them stopping somebody and in the backseat she would pray, asking God to take care of them,” according to the mother.

She felt moved to action after hearing about the officers’ deaths. The little girl decided to personally write to hundreds of officers.

Her letters contained two recurring words: “Thank you.” Furthermore, the girl explained as best she could what their service meant to her and how grateful she was to have saved lives.

During her Christmas break, the girl went all out, writing and posting these letters—she even delivered a few personally. “You’re my heroes. I want to say don’t stop, don’t give up. Many people do not understand or appreciate the sacrifices you make every day. “But I do,” the girl said.

Savannah added an inspirational note that read, “Many people are standing with me today to show you that you are important. Officers in Texas, you matter to me. Officers in New York City, you are important to me. Officers across America, you are important to me. Please keep caring for us.”

According to KXAN, a video shows the 10-year-old’s excitement and awe of the officers. She went about getting autographs from as many people as she could. Debbie stated that her daughter preferred autographs from cops rather than celebrities or artists.

All of the officers are seen shaking hands and crying as they read the cards, which are colored and highlighted with the title “My Hero.” Her encounter with these amazing cops revealed the power of gratitude.

Austin Police Department Assistant Chief Jessica Robledo was proud of the girl’s gesture and the fact that their role was so important in someone’s eyes.

“The words she spoke from her heart moved every officer. I noticed that everyone was blinking back tears. That is exactly what it is all about. She’s an old soul.

She knows the right thing to say, and I don’t think she realizes how much her words affect these officers and this department,” she said. Savannah grew up looking out for officers, wishing them the best and working toward her dream of becoming an officer.

SOURCE