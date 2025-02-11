95-Year-Old Woman Living on Cruise Ship After Late Husband Says, “Do Not Stop Cruising”

Lee Wachtstetter, a 95-year-old American retiree, has chosen an unusual way to spend her golden years: she lives full-time aboard a cruise ship. According to the Stewartville Star, this unconventional decision fulfills a promise to her late husband and demonstrates how seniors can pursue their dreams even later in life.

From Love of Cruising to Life at Sea

Wachtstetter’s passion for cruising grew throughout her 50-year marriage. She and her husband, a former banker, took 89 cruises together. Following his death in 1997, she fulfilled his final wish: “Don’t stop cruising.”

Since then, Wachtstetter has taken over 100 cruises, including 15 world cruises, visiting nearly every country with a port.

A Bold Decision

This extensive travel experience led her to make a critical decision. Wachtstetter sold her Fort Lauderdale home and belongings to make a cruise ship her permanent home. This bold move exemplifies how people can stay productive and motivated in their later years by embracing change and new opportunities.

Life Aboard the Crystal Serenity

Wachtstetter has lived in the Crystal Serenity for the past ten years. This luxury liner, which can accommodate 1,070 passengers, provides a one-of-a-kind lifestyle that combines home comforts with the constant opportunity to travel.

She is affectionately referred to as “Mama Lee” by the crew, and she exemplifies how seniors can continue to connect with others and contribute to their communities even in unconventional settings.

Wachtstetter was 88 years old when CBS News shared her story in the video below.

The Perks and Cost of Cruise Ship Living

Living on a cruise ship offers both advantages and disadvantages. The advantages include unlimited travel and new experiences, luxury amenities and services, social interaction with a diverse range of people, and freedom from household maintenance.

However, not everything is perfect. Challenges include limited personal space, distance from family, a high annual cost, and the possibility of seasickness.

Wachtstetter’s annual expenses for her cabin, meals, tips, and activities total more than $150,000. However, this all-inclusive fee includes many expenses that would otherwise be incurred in traditional retirement communities or assisted living facilities.

Staying Connected and Embracing Adventure

Wachtstetter’s primary challenge is being separated from her family. She uses technology to stay in touch with her three sons and seven grandchildren who live on land.

Her laptop is her lifeline, allowing for video calls and messaging, demonstrating how seniors can use technology to maintain strong family bonds despite distance.

While others may find the constant movement and changing scenery difficult, Wachtstetter enjoys this aspect of cruise life. Her upbeat attitude and adaptability emphasize the importance of keeping a sense of adventure in retirement.

A Legacy of Cruising

Wachtstetter stated that her husband encouraged her, telling her, “Don’t stop cruising.” She has not only fulfilled his wish, but also built a unique and fulfilling life for herself.

Her story is inspiring, reminding us that it is never too late to pursue our dreams and live life to the fullest.

