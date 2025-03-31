US News

9 Hilarious Sayings You’ll Only Hear in New York

By Joseph

Published on:

9 Hilarious Sayings You’ll Only Hear in New York

Here are nine hilarious sayings you’ll likely hear only in New York, showcasing the city’s unique character and humor:

1. Fuhgeddaboudit

This iconic phrase is a quintessential part of New York slang, meaning “forget about it.” It’s used to dismiss something as unimportant or to emphasize that something is impossible or unlikely.

2. Deadass

When a New Yorker says “deadass,” they mean they are serious or not joking. For example, “I’m deadass tired” indicates genuine exhaustion, adding a humorous flair to the expression.

3. Bodega

Referring to small neighborhood grocery stores, “bodega” is a term that carries a sense of community. You might hear someone say, “I’m stopping by the bodega for a bacon, egg, and cheese,” highlighting the local culture.

4. You’re My Boy

This affectionate phrase is often used among friends, particularly males, to express camaraderie. It’s a humorous way to affirm friendship, as in “You’re my boy; I got your back.”

5. It Is What It Is

A classic phrase that captures the New York attitude of acceptance towards life’s unpredictability. If things don’t go as planned, you might hear someone shrug and say, “It is what it is,” often with a wry smile.

6. Mad

In New York slang, “mad” means very or really. For instance, “That pizza was mad good!” emphasizes just how delicious the pizza was, injecting humor into everyday conversations.

7. Throwing Shade

This phrase refers to subtly insulting someone or expressing disdain without being overtly confrontational. A New Yorker might say, “She was throwing shade at him all night,” often accompanied by laughter about the drama.

8. On Line

Instead of saying “in line,” New Yorkers say they are waiting “on line.” This quirky usage can lead to some amusing misunderstandings for visitors unfamiliar with the local vernacular.

9. Word

This versatile term can express agreement or acknowledgment in a casual conversation. For example, if someone shares exciting news, another might respond with a simple “Word!” showcasing their enthusiasm in a laid-back manner.

These sayings capture the humor and personality of New Yorkers, reflecting their straightforwardness and unique cultural identity. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, understanding these phrases can enhance your experience in the vibrant city.

Sources

  1. https://www.berlitz.com/blog/new-york-nyc-slang
  2. https://www.reddit.com/r/AskNYC/comments/pset2e/uniquely_nyc_words_and_sayings_please/
  3. https://www.humancareny.com/blog/new-york-slang-unveiling-big-apples-slang-phrases
  4. https://www.ultimatecareny.com/resources/new-york-slang
  5. https://www.englishoutdoors.org/blog/the-new-york-slang-you-need-to-know

For You!

Social Security retirees who retired after 1997 will not receive payment this week

Social Security retirees who retired after 1997 will not receive payment this week

Social Security changes in April US Government confirms how it will affect beneficiaries

Social Security changes in April: US Government confirms how it will affect beneficiaries

Extra Monthly SSI Payments in 2025 Who Qualifies and How Much You Can Get

Extra Monthly SSI Payments in 2025: Who Qualifies and How Much You Can Get

If you have to pay for someone to care your child, the IRS could give you a Tax Credit

If you have to pay for someone to care your child, the IRS could give you a Tax Credit

Social Security confirms April 2025 payment schedule

Social Security confirms April 2025 payment schedule

Joseph

Recommend For You

If you have to pay for someone to care your child, the IRS could give you a Tax Credit

If you have to pay for someone to care your child, the IRS could give you a Tax Credit

Here’s what you need to know about SNAP vouchers – who can get the $292 and how to apply, step-by-step

Here’s what you need to know about SNAP vouchers – who can get the $292 and how to apply, step-by-step

Bank of America is giving away $300 for opening a new checking account before May

Bank of America is giving away $300 for opening a new checking account before May

Kentucky Faces $150M Health Grant Loss as Trump Slashes COVID-19 Funding

Kentucky Faces $150M Health Grant Loss as Trump Slashes COVID-19 Funding

Three Stimulus checks programs to deliver up to $8,700 among eligible Americans

Three Stimulus checks programs to deliver up to $8,700 among eligible Americans

Is your tax refund delayed Check your status for free with this tool from the IRS

Is your tax refund delayed? Check your status for free with this tool from the IRS

Confirmed – the new Child Tax Credit (CTC) is already providing improved benefits – check if you are on the eligible list

Confirmed – the new Child Tax Credit (CTC) is already providing improved benefits – check if you are on the eligible list

This is how you can make your tax payment if you are unable to do so online, according to the IRS

This is how you can make your tax payment if you are unable to do so online, according to the IRS

Florida SNAP Benefits Important Updates Payments to Resume on April 1 for Thousands

Florida SNAP Benefits Important Updates: Payments to Resume on April 1 for Thousands

DOGE Considering Sending $5,000 Stimulus Checks, Millions to Qualify for the Cash

DOGE Considering Sending $5,000 Stimulus Checks, Millions to Qualify for the Cash

If You Don’t Claim Your $1,400 Tax Refund by April 15th, Prepare for the Worst to Happen

If You Don’t Claim Your $1,400 Tax Refund by April 15th, Prepare for the Worst to Happen

Large SNAP Food payments are on their way in March but only in these few states

Large SNAP Food payments are on their way in March but only in these few states

Leave a Comment