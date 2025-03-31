9 Hilarious Sayings You’ll Only Hear in New York

Here are nine hilarious sayings you’ll likely hear only in New York, showcasing the city’s unique character and humor:

1. Fuhgeddaboudit

This iconic phrase is a quintessential part of New York slang, meaning “forget about it.” It’s used to dismiss something as unimportant or to emphasize that something is impossible or unlikely.

2. Deadass

When a New Yorker says “deadass,” they mean they are serious or not joking. For example, “I’m deadass tired” indicates genuine exhaustion, adding a humorous flair to the expression.

3. Bodega

Referring to small neighborhood grocery stores, “bodega” is a term that carries a sense of community. You might hear someone say, “I’m stopping by the bodega for a bacon, egg, and cheese,” highlighting the local culture.

4. You’re My Boy

This affectionate phrase is often used among friends, particularly males, to express camaraderie. It’s a humorous way to affirm friendship, as in “You’re my boy; I got your back.”

5. It Is What It Is

A classic phrase that captures the New York attitude of acceptance towards life’s unpredictability. If things don’t go as planned, you might hear someone shrug and say, “It is what it is,” often with a wry smile.

6. Mad

In New York slang, “mad” means very or really. For instance, “That pizza was mad good!” emphasizes just how delicious the pizza was, injecting humor into everyday conversations.

7. Throwing Shade

This phrase refers to subtly insulting someone or expressing disdain without being overtly confrontational. A New Yorker might say, “She was throwing shade at him all night,” often accompanied by laughter about the drama.

8. On Line

Instead of saying “in line,” New Yorkers say they are waiting “on line.” This quirky usage can lead to some amusing misunderstandings for visitors unfamiliar with the local vernacular.

9. Word

This versatile term can express agreement or acknowledgment in a casual conversation. For example, if someone shares exciting news, another might respond with a simple “Word!” showcasing their enthusiasm in a laid-back manner.

These sayings capture the humor and personality of New Yorkers, reflecting their straightforwardness and unique cultural identity. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, understanding these phrases can enhance your experience in the vibrant city.

Sources