9 Best Places to Learn About New York’s Native American Heritage

Here are nine of the best places to learn about New York’s Native American heritage:

New York State Museum (Albany) Features a reconstructed Mohawk Haudenosaunee longhouse and exhibits on Native American cultures in New York. Admission is free, with a suggested donation. Iroquois Museum (Howes Cave) Built to resemble an Iroquois elm bark longhouse, this museum offers interactive exhibits and a 45-acre Nature Park. Ganondagan State Historic Site (Victor) A historic site dedicated to the Seneca Nation, offering insights into Iroquois culture and history. National Museum of the American Indian (New York City) Located in the historic Alexander Hamilton U.S. Custom House, this museum showcases Native American history and contemporary art. Admission is free. Garvies Point Museum & Preserve (Glen Cove) Offers exhibits on Native American life on Long Island, including “The Seasonal Round” exhibit. Inwood Hill Park/Shorakkopoch Rock (New York City) A site believed to be a major Lenape village and the location of the transfer of Manhattan Island. American Indian Community House (New York City) A community center promoting Native American cultures and well-being in an urban setting. Fort Stanwix National Monument (Rome) Known for its historical significance in Native American and colonial interactions, offering insights into the region’s past. Akwesasne Cultural Center (Hogansburg) Located on the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, this center provides a deep dive into Mohawk culture and traditions.

Each of these locations offers a unique perspective on New York’s rich Native American heritage, from historical sites to cultural centers and museums.

