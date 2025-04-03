US News

8 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Maine

By Rachel Greco

Living in Maine comes with its own set of quirks and unusual experiences that make the state truly unique. Here are eight quirky and unusual things about life in Maine that you might not hear about elsewhere:

1. “Up-ta-Camp” Culture

In Maine, heading “up north” is commonly referred to as going “up-ta-camp.” This phrase is a cherished part of local vernacular and reflects the state’s love for outdoor retreats in its vast wilderness.

2. Pet-Friendly Stores

Many stores in Maine are surprisingly pet-friendly. It’s not uncommon for locals to bring their dogs along while shopping, and some stores even encourage it.

3. Red Snapper Hot Dogs and Top-Split Buns

Maine is home to unique culinary traditions, such as red snapper hot dogs (brightly colored sausages) and top-split hot dog buns. These are staples that many Mainers assume exist everywhere but are uniquely theirs.

4. The World’s Largest Blueberry

Maine celebrates its status as the largest producer of wild blueberries with attractions like Wild Blueberry Land, which features a giant blueberry-shaped building and blueberry-themed goods.

5. Debsconeag Ice Caves

These caves, formed during the Ice Age, remain icy nearly year-round. Visiting them feels like stepping back in time, offering a truly unique natural wonder.

6. Candlepin Bowling

Unlike traditional bowling, candlepin bowling is a distinctly New England pastime that thrives in Maine. It features smaller balls and pins, making it a quirky local favorite.

7. Moxie Soda

Moxie, one of the first branded soft drinks in the U.S., is a uniquely flavored soda that Mainers love but outsiders often find puzzling. It’s a symbol of state pride and nostalgia.

8. Unpredictable Winters

While Maine’s winters are beautiful, they can be harsh and unpredictable. Snowstorms can make travel challenging, but locals embrace the season with activities like skiing at one of the state’s many ski areas.

These quirks highlight the charm of living in Maine—a state where nature, tradition, and community come together in unexpected ways!

