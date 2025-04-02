US News

8 Hilarious Sayings You’ll Only Hear in Texas

By Rachel Greco

Texas is known for its colorful language and unique expressions that reflect the state’s culture, humor, and way of life. Here are eight hilarious sayings you’re likely to hear only in Texas:

1. “He’s all hat and no cattle.”

This saying humorously describes someone who talks big but doesn’t have the substance to back it up—essentially, a braggart with no real achievements.

2. “Bless your heart.”

A classic Southern phrase that can be sincere or dripping with sarcasm, depending on the context. Texans often use it to express pity or patronize someone without being overtly rude.

3. “I’m sweating like a hooker in church.”

This vivid expression is used to describe extreme nervousness or discomfort, often in the sweltering Texas heat.

4. “That dog don’t hunt.”

A saying used when something doesn’t make sense or isn’t going to work. It’s a polite yet firm way of calling out flawed logic or plans.

5. “She’s two sandwiches shy of a picnic.”

This quirky phrase describes someone who might not be the sharpest tool in the shed—a humorous way of saying they’re a bit off-kilter.

6. “It’s hotter than a stolen tamale.”

Texans love their weather metaphors, and this one perfectly captures the blazing heat of summer in the Lone Star State.

7. “Don’t piss on me and tell me it’s rainin’.”

A blunt and funny way of telling someone not to lie or deceive you while pretending everything is fine.

8. “He’s knee-high to a grasshopper.”

This endearing phrase is often used to describe someone who’s small or young, adding a touch of Texan charm to everyday observations.

These sayings showcase the humor, creativity, and down-to-earth nature of Texans, making them a memorable part of the state’s identity.

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

