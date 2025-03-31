US News

8 Charming Small Towns in California That Most Travelers Miss Completely

Here are eight charming small towns in California that often fly under the radar for travelers:

1. Ojai

Nestled in the Topatopa Mountains, Ojai is known for its serene landscapes, vibrant arts scene, and local farmer’s markets. It’s an ideal spot for hiking and wine tasting, offering a peaceful escape just 15 miles from the Pacific Coast.

2. Mendocino

Perched on cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Mendocino is an artist’s haven with stunning natural beauty. The town features charming shops, art galleries, and scenic trails, making it perfect for leisurely exploration.

3. Julian

Famous for its apple pies, Julian is a historic gold mining town located in the Cuyamaca mountains. Visitors can enjoy quaint shops and restaurants while taking in the picturesque surroundings.

4. Nevada City

This historic town is known for its well-preserved Gold Rush-era architecture and vibrant arts community. Nevada City offers numerous outdoor activities, including hiking and river rafting, along with a lively cultural scene.

5. Solvang

Known as the “Danish Capital of America,” Solvang features unique Danish architecture and a variety of bakeries offering traditional pastries. The town’s charm is enhanced by its windmills and vibrant community events.

6. Sausalito

Just across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco, Sausalito boasts stunning waterfront views and a relaxed atmosphere. Visitors can explore art galleries, enjoy fresh seafood, and take in the picturesque marina scenery.

7. Healdsburg

Located in Sonoma County, Healdsburg is a wine lover’s paradise with numerous vineyards and tasting rooms. The town also features a charming plaza surrounded by boutique shops and fine dining options.

8. Carmel-by-the-Sea

While more popular than some on this list, Carmel retains a quaint charm with its fairy-tale cottages and beautiful beaches. It’s renowned for its art galleries and stunning coastal views along the famous 17-Mile Drive.

These towns offer unique experiences away from California’s more crowded tourist spots, each with its own distinct charm and attractions that are worth exploring.

