8 Best Places to Learn About New York’s Native American Heritage

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Here are eight of the best places to learn about New York’s Native American heritage:
  1. National Museum of the American Indian
    • Location: Lower Manhattan, New York City
    • Features: Exhibits on Native American tribes from North, Central, and South America, including a focus on Native New York. The museum is housed in the historic Alexander Hamilton U.S. Custom House and offers free admission.
  2. Iroquois Indian Museum
    • Location: Howes Cave, New York
    • Features: Dedicated to Iroquois culture, using art to educate visitors about the history and traditions of the Iroquois people.
  3. New York State Museum
    • Location: Albany, New York
    • Features: The Native Peoples Gallery includes a reconstructed Mohawk longhouse and exhibits on the history and culture of Native American communities in New York.
  4. Akwesasne Cultural Center
    • Location: Akwesasne, New York
    • Features: Offers insights into the culture and traditions of the Mohawk Nation, with exhibits and educational programs.
  5. Ganondagan State Historic Site
    • Location: Victor, New York
    • Features: Commemorates the site of a 17th-century Seneca village and offers educational programs and exhibits on Seneca culture.
  6. Fort William Henry Museum
    • Location: Lake George, New York
    • Features: Provides historical context on Native American interactions with European settlers, with artifacts and demonstrations.
  7. American Indian Community House
    • Location: New York City
    • Features: Serves as a cultural center for Native American communities in NYC, offering educational programs and events.
  8. Sainte Marie among the Iroquois
    • Location: Liverpool, New York
    • Features: A living history museum that recreates a 17th-century French mission among the Onondaga Nation, offering insights into early interactions between Native Americans and European settlers.
