8 Best Places to Learn About New York’s Native American Heritage

Here are eight of the best places to learn about New York’s Native American heritage:
SOURCES
- National Museum of the American Indian
- Location: Lower Manhattan, New York City
- Features: Exhibits on Native American tribes from North, Central, and South America, including a focus on Native New York. The museum is housed in the historic Alexander Hamilton U.S. Custom House and offers free admission.
- Iroquois Indian Museum
- Location: Howes Cave, New York
- Features: Dedicated to Iroquois culture, using art to educate visitors about the history and traditions of the Iroquois people.
- New York State Museum
- Location: Albany, New York
- Features: The Native Peoples Gallery includes a reconstructed Mohawk longhouse and exhibits on the history and culture of Native American communities in New York.
- Akwesasne Cultural Center
- Location: Akwesasne, New York
- Features: Offers insights into the culture and traditions of the Mohawk Nation, with exhibits and educational programs.
- Ganondagan State Historic Site
- Location: Victor, New York
- Features: Commemorates the site of a 17th-century Seneca village and offers educational programs and exhibits on Seneca culture.
- Fort William Henry Museum
- Location: Lake George, New York
- Features: Provides historical context on Native American interactions with European settlers, with artifacts and demonstrations.
- American Indian Community House
- Location: New York City
- Features: Serves as a cultural center for Native American communities in NYC, offering educational programs and events.
- Sainte Marie among the Iroquois
- Location: Liverpool, New York
- Features: A living history museum that recreates a 17th-century French mission among the Onondaga Nation, offering insights into early interactions between Native Americans and European settlers.
- https://www.tripadvisor.in/Attraction_Review-g60763-d106184-Reviews-National_Museum_of_the_American_Indian-New_York_City_New_York.html
- https://www.thewallstreetexperience.com/blog/guide-to-the-national-museum-of-the-american-indian-in-nyc/
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Native_American_museums_in_New_York_(state)
- https://www.iloveny.com/things-to-do/path-through-history/themes/native-americans/