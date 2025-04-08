8 Best Places to Learn About Maine’s Native American Heritage

Here are eight of the best places to learn about Maine’s Native American heritage:
Abbe Museum, Bar Harbor
As the first and only Smithsonian Affiliate in Maine, the Abbe Museum is dedicated to showcasing Wabanaki art, history, and culture. It features a vast collection of Native American artifacts, including the largest collection of Maine Native American basketry.
Hudson Museum, University of Maine, Orono
Located within the Collins Center for the Arts, this museum offers educational resources and exhibits related to Maine Native American studies. It is free and open to the public Monday through Friday.
Penobscot Nation Museum, Indian Island
This museum focuses on preserving and sharing the cultural heritage of the Penobscot Nation and the broader Wabanaki people.
Nowetah’s American Indian Museum & Store, New Portland
Owned and operated by Native Americans, this museum offers a unique collection of original Native American artifacts and is open year-round.
Waponahki Museum, Pleasant Point
Dedicated to showcasing the culture and traditions of the Passamaquoddy Tribe, this museum provides insights into the daily life and history of the Wabanaki people.
Passamaquoddy Tribal Museum, Indian Township
This museum highlights the history and culture of the Passamaquoddy Tribe, offering a glimpse into their traditions and way of life.
Maine State Museum, Augusta
While not exclusively focused on Native American heritage, the Maine State Museum offers educational resources and exhibits that include Indigenous history.
Thoreau-Wabanaki Trail
This 200-mile hiking and paddling path allows visitors to explore the Maine wilderness while learning about the historical and cultural significance of the land to the Wabanaki people.
