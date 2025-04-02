US News

7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Pennsylvania

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Pennsylvania is a state rich in history, culture, and natural beauty, but it also has its fair share of quirks and surprises. Here are seven unusual and fascinating aspects of life in Pennsylvania that you might not hear about until you live there:

1. Gravity Hill Will Mess With Your Mind

In Bedford County, Gravity Hill creates the illusion that objects, including cars, roll uphill. This optical phenomenon is caused by the unique alignment of the landscape, tricking your brain into perceiving an incline where there’s actually a decline.

2. Centralia’s Eternal Underground Fire

The town of Centralia is a near-ghost town due to an underground coal fire that has been burning since 1962. The eerie, smoke-filled fissures in the ground and abandoned streets make it one of the strangest places in the state.

3. You’ll Celebrate Groundhog Day Like a Local

Every February 2nd, Punxsutawney becomes the center of attention for its famous weather-predicting groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil. The quirky tradition draws visitors from around the world and is a source of pride for Pennsylvanians.

4. Pennsylvania Has Its Own Unique Foods

From scrapple (a pork-based dish) to tomato pie and birch beer, Pennsylvania boasts some truly distinctive culinary creations. If you’re in Amish country, don’t miss their famous baked goods or hearty chicken potpie.

5. Roadside Attractions Are Next-Level Weird

Pennsylvania is home to some bizarre roadside landmarks, like the Haines Shoe House (a house shaped like a shoe) and the Coffee Pot (an 18-foot-tall percolator). These quirky spots are relics of a bygone era of roadside advertising.

6. The Amish Influence Is Everywhere

The Amish community in Pennsylvania is one of the largest in the U.S., particularly in Lancaster County. Their traditional way of life influences local culture, from handmade goods to delicious Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine like chicken dumpling soup and shoofly pie.

7. Pittsburgh’s Public Staircases Are a Workout

With over 800 public staircases comprising more than 45,000 steps, Pittsburgh holds the title for the most staircases of any city in the U.S. Navigating these can feel like an extreme sport for residents and visitors alike.

Living in Pennsylvania means embracing its mix of historical charm, natural beauty, and quirky attractions that make it unlike any other state!

