56-year-old woman dies days after being assaulted by son in Goodyear Heights; son is prosecuted

By Lucas

Published on:

A 33-year-old Akron man has been charged with murder after his mother died Wednesday from injuries sustained during an incident in Goodyear Heights, according to Akron police.

On Monday, officers responded to a report of a domestic altercation at a property in the 1000 block of Brittain Road. When officers arrived, they discovered a 56-year-old woman with several injuries, including several lacerations, according to the police report. Tarra Brooks, the victim, was taken to a local hospital in bad condition.

Travey Goodwin, the victim’s son, was detained at a residence in the 500 block of Schiller Avenue and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence in connection with her injuries. He was booked into Summit County Jail.

After learning that Brooks died as a result of her injuries, investigators charged Goodwin with murder.

Lucas

