Finance

$5,000 stimulus checks: Elon Musk Finally Spoke Again About the DOGE Dividends

By Joseph

Published on:

$5,000 stimulus checks Elon Musk Finally Spoke Again About the DOGE Dividends

On March 30, 2025, Elon Musk stopped in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The official reason was to support a campaign for the state Supreme Court while serving as “secretary” of the Department of Government Efficiency.

But, as always, he ended up talking about the topics that drew the most attention. Someone asked him the million-dollar question: Will people receive DOGE stimulus checks? The expected response left many with more questions than answers.

A recent proposal suggests that the federal government should provide stimulus checks if it can save money by improving state efficiency, which is reportedly Musk’s job.

But the billionaire simply said, “Well, first we need to save enough money.” If we can do that, maybe the money can be returned to the taxpayers. But ultimately, it is up to the president and Congress to decide.” That is, neither a resounding yes nor a clear no. Something like, “Let’s see how it turns out.”

Where did this idea come from: the origin of “DOGE dividends”

It all began one month earlier, in February 2025. James Fishback, CEO of Azoria (an investment firm), proposed something unusual: 20% of the savings generated by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) be distributed to citizens in the form of checks.

According to their calculations, if the DOGE saved $2 trillion, each household would receive approximately 5,000 greens. The idea sounded good, especially since Donald Trump publicly endorsed it, saying he was “seriously considering it.”

Musk, for his part, responded on social media with a casual “I’ll check with the president.” That was in February. However, by March, the initial enthusiasm appeared to have waned.

Musk avoided committing to specific numbers or dates during the Wisconsin town hall. When asked if they would send the $5,000, he responded ambiguously: “It depends on Congress and maybe the president.” If unnecessary spending is reduced, the economy will improve whether or not checks are used.” Essentially, “I promise nothing” disguised as optimism.

Musk made it clear that neither he nor the DOGE have the final say. If anything is clear, it is that checks are not a guarantee, but rather a remote possibility based on too many variables.

Source (Google.com)

How much would American households receive if they qualify for the DOGE dividend?

Experts have cautioned against receiving money, despite its appeal. First, distributing up to $5,000 per family without a clear source of funding may boost inflation.

Second, not everyone would qualify. Some analysts believe there will be income limits, but no one has provided concrete details. Do you make less than X amount? Perhaps you will be left out. Do you earn more? Probably, too.

Furthermore, there is the political issue, which is not minor but rather larger than we might expect. Musk and Trump may support the idea, but Congress must approve it. And, given the current polarization, reaching an agreement would be difficult.

So? Is there hope (or not) to receive those stimulus checks?

The short answer is: nobody knows. Fishback’s proposal remains on the table, Trump has not ruled it out, and Musk is unpredictable.

However, given the ambiguous statements, potential economic obstacles, and political landscape, the most realistic course of action is to avoid relying on that extra money for the time being.

Of course, the DOGE continues to work on reducing federal spending. If they make significant savings, perhaps the debate over checks will be reignited.

But, until then, one thing is certain: this topic will continue to provide people with something to talk about, particularly on social networks and in the media.

