5 US companies offering remote working and salaries of $100,000 a year

The rise of remote working is now a reality, with a focus on key sectors such as healthcare and technology, changing the traditional working model in well-known industries that can adapt to societal demands and requirements.

For the first time since the pandemic, offers for well-paying remote jobs have exceeded double digits. This is despite the fact that well-known technology companies have implemented return to office (RTO) policies, indicating that this modality remains popular.

Experts had already warned about it, and reality confirms it: remote work is here to stay. This trend is already prevalent in almost every industry due to the flexibility and convenience it provides, as well as increasing employees’ sense of belonging to the company due to the ability to reconcile personal and professional lives.

According to Forbes, healthcare is leading the way, with hospitals experiencing an 86.39% increase in remote working.

New work trend in the United States

The shift toward more flexible working arrangements, as well as an increase in remote job offers, indicate an adaptation to workers’ preferences for better balancing their personal and professional lives. The digitization and globalization of work have enabled these collaborative models to thrive in companies looking to innovate in their organizational structures.

Similarly, the rise of remote jobs with high pay appears to be a consolidated trend that is reshaping the labor market. The most dynamic industries will continue to attract talent via these opportunities, challenging traditional face-to-face work dynamics.

Companies’ adaptive strategies for maintaining or increasing remote work reflect not only job preferences, but also productivity and sustainability in these emerging digital environments.

Forbes recommends that those looking for these opportunities keep an eye on their online job pages and platforms such as LinkedIn. Furthermore, connecting on social networks with employees who already work for these companies is critical to increasing your chances of being hired.

Companies with better salaries and remote work

Theoria Medical, Walmart, JP Morgan Chase & Co., CVS Health, and Walgreens are among the companies offering the highest paying remote job opportunities in the United States.

In this regard, Forbes noted that, despite the fact that a behemoth like Amazon opted for fully face-to-face work in January 2025, other companies continue to rely on remote work.

Ladders data analysts examined nearly half a million job postings in their database from July to September 2024. During this time, they highlighted the companies that hired the most remote workers with salaries exceeding $100,000, which accounted for more than 10% of all offers.

Therefore, the most notable sectors in terms of teleworking are business technology and financial services, with increases of 4.37% and 8.40%, respectively.

However, hospitals and technology centers are experiencing the most significant growth in remote working. This phenomenon demonstrates a structural shift in the post-pandemic labor market, as this type of employment is already well established in society.

