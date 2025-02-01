5 ideal cities in California to live in with just your Social Security

Knowing where we want to spend our retirement years with our Social Security check is important, especially if we want to live in the United States, where the territory is vast and there are so many cities and states to choose from. And in this regard, California is among the best places to live.
There are numerous excellent options for spending our golden years in California. But it is true that some cities are better than others for living comfortably in retirement on a Social Security check.
5 ideal cities for retirement on Social Security in California
According to FinanceBuzz, there are numerous viable options for living in the state of California in an ideal manner. Each retiree must consider their retirement check and their options, so they should determine which is the best option for them.
Thus, the possibly ideal cities to live in California on Social Security are:
- Fresno. With an average rent of $1,652 per month and an average house price of $408,000, Fresno can be a very interesting option for retirees with a Social Security check. In addition, this location offers a wide range of fresh local products thanks to its location in the agricultural center of the State of California.
- Chico. In Chico we find an average rent of $1,348 and a house price of $440,000. Therefore, this northern California city, which is surrounded by national forests, can be a very good option for living on Social Security payments.
- Yuba City. The average price of a home for sale is around $439,000, but the average rent is only $1,343. This city has beautiful views thanks to the surrounding hills. In addition to the low rents, there are also plenty of bike lanes for exercise, so you can leave the car behind.
- Stockton. The average price for renting a home in Stockton is $1,454 per month, which may be ideal for someone living on Social Security. Also, the average home price is a bit higher than the previous cities on this list, at $445,000. Still, it’s a very beautiful city with many lakes for fishing or swimming.
- Modesto. Rent in this city is a bit more expensive, averaging $1,615, but it is true that the quality of life is very good here. On top of that, we must also bear in mind that if we have a high Social Security check, we can live well here without any problems.
At the end of the day, each citizen must choose their favorite city to live in during their retirement years. But it is true that if we have a Social Security check and want to live in California, we can do so in one of these cities.