5 free options from the IRS for filing your tax return

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is now ready to begin the new tax return season. To that end, it has been working for months not only to provide taxpayers with all of the tools they need to complete this task as efficiently as possible, but also to improve the security of each program in order to prevent fraud against the IRS while also ensuring that taxpayers are not misled.

In fact, some of the tools have been operational for several weeks, allowing taxpayers to thoroughly prepare their tax returns. However, the official season begins tomorrow, Monday, January 27, and will run until Tuesday, April 15, this year. It should be noted that, as is customary, taxpayers must file returns for the previous year, i.e., 2024, even though this process occurs in 2025.

5 free IRS options for filing your tax return

For the tax return filing campaign, which begins tomorrow, Monday, January 27, the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is providing a variety of free alternatives to help with the filing process. The goal is to make the process easier for taxpayers while also ensuring that this tax obligation does not cost them any money.

In this regard, Mundo Deportivo has chosen up to five alternatives to useful tools that are all free of charge. The first option is called Direct File. A program that allows you to file returns directly with the IRS, thereby speeding up the refund process. However, it is currently only available in 25 states. Regarding its advantages, they point out that:

It is designed for simple returns.

It is not suitable for self-employment income, business income or itemized deductions.

The second option is the TCE (Tax Counseling for the Elderly) Program. In this case, the tool provides free assistance to taxpayers aged 60 and up, particularly retirees who receive pensions or other retirement-related benefits. To locate a center near you, visit the IRS website, use the AARP Tax-Aide tool, or call 888-227-7669. In this case, the advantages include:

Specific guidance for retirees.

Simple returns at no cost.

Other free options

The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has three other free tools for filing tax returns. The third option is the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. A tool designed for people with low or moderate incomes. This service is backed by a federal grant, which is why there are requirements to use it. These are:

Income of $67,000 or less.

People with disabilities.

Limited English speakers.

MilTax is the fourth free program available from the IRS for filing your tax return. In this case, it is sponsored by the Department of Defense, so it is intended for military service members, veterans and their families. In this case, the advantages are:

Free federal returns and up to three state returns.

Specialized advice for specific military service situations.

100% accuracy guarantee.

Finally, the fifth tool offered by the IRS is free tax software for people with higher incomes or complex sources of income. Some of the platforms include:

TaxAct Free.

H&R Block.

Tax Slayer.

TurboTax.

Also See:- Retirees Over 65 Could Lose Their Social Security if They Do Not Meet This Requirement