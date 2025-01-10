US local news

5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly Los Angeles fires continue to burn under red flag warnings

January 9 (UPI) — The most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history have consumed more than 54 square miles of land, destroyed thousands of structures, and killed at least five people, officials said late Thursday.

As of Thursday night, more than 179,000 people were ordered to evacuate, and weather forecasters in Los Angeles and Ventura counties extended a red flag warning until 6 p.m. PST Friday.

The National Weather Service predicts sustained Santa Ana winds of up to 55 mph and gusts up to 70 mph will continue to fan the flames overnight and into Friday, CBS News reported.

The Palisades, Eaton, and Sunset fires have overwhelmed firefighters, who are desperately attempting to contain them despite fierce hurricane-force winds.

A state of emergency remains in effect for Los Angeles City and County, with all area schools closed and unhealthy air affecting areas not directly affected by the fires.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration for California, and on Thursday, he stated that the federal government will cover all initial disaster response costs for the next six months, ABC News reported.

“We’re with you. “We’re not going anywhere,” Biden stated Thursday. “To the firefighters and first responders, you are our heroes.”

Biden stated that federal funds will be used to remove debris, provide temporary shelters, and compensate first responders.

He described the cleanup costs as “gigantic” and the cost of replacing housing as “exponential,” according to ABC News.

Biden also stated that he will send 400 federal firefighters, 30 federal firefighting aircraft, and other resources to Los Angeles County to assist with the wildfires.

Biden brought together senior White House and administration officials for a briefing on the federal government’s response to the devastating fires.

Those attending the briefing were informed that the Hollywood fire had been extinguished, and Cal Fire is working to supply generators for water pumps to ensure firefighters have access to enough water to fight the blazes.

According to The Hill, Biden stated that the widely reported dry fire hydrants were caused by local utilities turning off power to prevent high winds from blowing them down and causing more uncontrolled fires.

“What I know from talking to the governor, there are concerns out there that there’s also been a water shortage,” Biden told the crowd. “The fact is the utilities, understandably, shut off power because they are worried the lines that carried energy were going to be blown down and spark additional fires.”

Cal Fire is also supplying generators to power pumps, allowing fire hydrants to be used again to fight the fires, Biden said.

According to Cal Fire, the Palisades fire burned 17,234 acres and destroyed an estimated 5,316 structures in Los Angeles County on Thursday, with no containment.

The Eaton fire covered 10,600 acres with no containment and destroyed thousands of structures.

Cal Fire reported that the 348-acre Lidia fire and the 671-acre Hurst fire were both partially contained as of Thursday afternoon, with 60% and 10% containment, respectively.

“Extreme fire behavior, including short and long-range spotting, continues to impede firefighting efforts on the Palisades Fire. Wind gusts of up to 60 MPH are expected to persist through Thursday, potentially aiding in additional fire activity and suppression efforts,” Cal Fire officials said in a statement.

Evacuation orders were in effect Thursday from the Pacific Palisades to the ocean, including portions of Malibu, Santa Monica, and Topanga Canyon.

The smaller Sunset fire in the Hollywood Hills burned about 43 acres before being contained, with most evacuation orders lifted around midnight.

North of Los Angeles, fires broke out in Sylmar and Acton on Thursday.

According to Caltrans, new major road lane closures began Thursday morning on Pacific Coast Highway southbound between Malibu and Canyon Road and the Santa Monica Freeway, as well as northbound from the McClure Tunnel.

The Santa Monica Freeway westbound at Lincoln Blvd. was closed, as were the on-ramps at Fourth and Fifth Streets, as well as Topanga Canyon Blvd. between the PCH and Mulholland Drive.

Tens of thousands are without power, and a Red Flag warning has been extended until Friday afternoon.

“There is work to be done, and that is what keeps us going. Homes are still on fire, and people are being evacuated. We’re only at the beginning of this. Once the fires have been extinguished, we must begin the recovery phase.

“Right now, we’re at zero percent containment,” LAFD Capt. Adam Vangerpen told NBC4 Los Angeles.

Karen Bass, the mayor of Los Angeles, returned home on Wednesday after cutting short her trip to Ghana to attend the president’s inauguration.

Her political supporters and opponents both said her initial absence could permanently harm her reputation as a local politician, Politico reported.

Bass held a press conference Wednesday evening, saying she communicated with local officials as the fires spread and while flying on military and commercial aircraft on her way back to Los Angeles.

