4 Legendary Coin Collections That Set Auction Records in the U.S.

Some legendary coin collections have shattered records at auctions. These rare coins fascinated collectors across the United States of America. The most valuable collections often feature historical significance and unique designs. Here, we explore four legendary coin collections that made history at auctions.

1. The 1933 Double Eagle Collection

This gold coin is one of the rarest in U.S. history.

Why It’s Legendary

Only a few 1933 Double Eagles exist today.

The U.S. government confiscated most before release.

One sold for $18.9 million in 2021.

Auction Impact

It set the record for the most expensive coin sold at auction.

Collectors consider it a symbol of numismatic history.

2. The Pogue Collection

The Pogue family assembled one of the finest U.S. coin collections.

Why It’s Legendary

Featured rare early American coins from the 18th and 19th centuries.

Included one of the finest known 1804 Draped Bust Dollars.

Auction Impact

The collection fetched over $100 million.

Many pieces were in pristine condition, increasing their value.

3. The Eliasberg Collection

The only complete collection of U.S. coins ever assembled.

Why It’s Legendary

Included every U.S. coin issued from the 18th century onward.

Featured ultra-rare coins like the 1913 Liberty Head Nickel.

Auction Impact

Coins from this collection set multiple records at auctions.

Considered a benchmark for numismatists worldwide.

4. The King Farouk Collection

This collection belonged to King Farouk of Egypt, an avid coin collector.

Why It’s Legendary

Featured the 1933 Double Eagle before its confiscation.

Contained thousands of valuable coins from different eras.

Auction Impact

Many coins from this collection resurfaced in major auctions.

The 1933 Double Eagle from this collection later set records.

FAQs

What is the most expensive coin ever sold at auction?

The 1933 Double Eagle holds the record, selling for $18.9 million.

Why is the Eliasberg Collection so famous?

It is the only complete collection of every U.S. coin ever minted.

Who owned the Pogue Collection?

The Pogue family assembled it over several generations.

What happened to King Farouk’s coin collection?

It was sold off after he was deposed, with many pieces resurfacing in auctions.

How do coin collections become valuable?

Rarity, historical significance, and condition determine a coin’s value in auctions.