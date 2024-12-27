US local news

4 Arrested At Lexington Park Gas Station: DUI, Cocaine, Weapons, And A Dramatic Foot Chase

By Oliver

Published on:

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. On December 22, 2024, Sr Tpr Oyler and Tpr Abdel Wahab conducted a welfare check at the Shell Gas Station, located at 22141 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD, for an individual who had passed out in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Melissa Anne Dudley, 45, of La Plata, Maryland, was arrested for driving under the influence. Suspected cocaine and associated paraphernalia were discovered in plain sight in the vehicle.

While conducting the investigation, one of the vehicle’s occupants, Michael Lawrence Nelson, 42, of Lexington Park, MD, fled on foot but was apprehended by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

A search incident to Nelson’s arrest turned up suspected cocaine, brass knuckles, and a folding knife.

The other two people were identified as Thomas Edward Dalton, 38, of Hughesville, MD, and Tabitha Marie Wilson, 30, of Lusby, MD, who had initially given a false name. Wilson was discovered to have an active warrant from Calvert County for Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotics.

All four occupants of the vehicle were arrested and taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Dudley was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. She was also issued traffic citations for driving under the influence.

Nelson was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, Dangerous Weapon-Concealed and Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order.

Dalton was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. Wilson was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and False Statement to Peace Officer.

Oliver

