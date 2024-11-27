The Social Security Administration (SSA) projects an average monthly payment of $3,014 for senior couples collecting benefits in December 2024. After the 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA), this figure will rise to $3,089, reflecting adjustments for inflation. Here’s what you need to know about eligibility, payment schedules, and how to maximize your Social Security benefits.

Payment Schedule

In January 2025, Social Security will issue benefit payments based on the following schedule:

Who Gets Paid on January 3?

Retirees who have been receiving benefits since before May 1997 .

. Recipients of both Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security.

Birthday-Based Payment Schedule

For those who do not qualify for the January 3 payment, the payday depends on their birthdate:

January 8 : For birthdays on the 1st–10th of any month.

: For birthdays on the 1st–10th of any month. January 15 : For birthdays on the 11th–20th of any month.

: For birthdays on the 11th–20th of any month. January 22: For birthdays on the 21st–31st of any month.

Direct deposits or checks will reflect these dates, ensuring retirees receive their payments promptly.

Requirements

To achieve the average $3,089 payment as a couple—or potentially more—recipients must:

File at Full Retirement Age (FRA): FRA is 67 years old for those born in 1960 or later .

for those born in . Filing earlier can result in significant reductions to your benefit. Work at Least 35 Years: Social Security calculates benefits based on your highest 35 years of earnings .

. Fewer years of work will result in zero-income years being factored into the calculation. Maximize Taxable Earnings: To receive maximum benefits, you must earn at or above the taxable maximum (currently $160,200 in 2023) for 35 years.

Highest Payments

To maximize monthly benefits, consider delaying filing until age 70. This can result in a payment increase of approximately 8% per year beyond FRA.

Earnings Example

In 2024, the highest individual monthly benefit is $4,873 .

. In 2025, this figure rises to $5,108, assuming 35 years of maximum taxable earnings and filing at age 70.

This strategy ensures retirees receive the highest payments in Social Security history.

Planning for 2025

With COLA adjustments increasing payments, senior couples can expect modest boosts to their Social Security income. Proper planning—such as knowing payment schedules and filing strategies—ensures retirees maximize these benefits. For couples aiming for the average or maximum payouts, long-term earnings and smart filing decisions are key.

Stay informed about SSA updates to make the most of your Social Security benefits.

FAQs