30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) offers benefits to various groups, including children of workers who have passed away. However, these benefits don’t always last forever.

Some children lose their eligibility over time, which can be confusing. For example, in 2024, around 30,000 children who were receiving these benefits were no longer eligible. Let’s explore why this happens and how it affects families.

Why Do Social Security Survivor Benefits for Children End?

Survivor benefits for children are designed to support those whose parent has passed away.

However, these benefits do not last indefinitely. If children reach a certain age or change their status, they may lose eligibility. For instance, they must meet specific requirements such as:

Being unmarried

Being under 18 or between 18-19 and attending school full-time

If over 18, a child may still qualify if they became disabled before turning 22.

Changes like a child’s aging out of the system or reaching the retirement age can also impact these benefits. Some children are removed from the program simply because they no longer qualify as children under the SSA rules.

What Causes Benefits to End for Children?

There are several reasons why Social Security benefits might stop for children:

Age and School Status: Once a child turns 18, they may no longer be eligible unless they are still in school or have a disability. Income Levels: If a child’s family has an increase in income, the benefits may be reduced or cut off completely. This is called the “earnings test.” Declining Birth Rates: With fewer babies being born, fewer children are eligible for these benefits, leading to a decrease in the number of people who qualify.

Kevin Thompson, a financial expert, points out that as more children turn 18 or reach certain milestones, they naturally age out of the system. States with higher birth rates may see fewer cuts because new children are entering the system.

Issues with Reporting and Changes in the Program

The SSA is not always clear about the reasons behind these changes. Alex Beene, a financial literacy teacher, suggests that the drop in the number of beneficiaries may not be because of rule changes but could be due to problems with how data is managed.

Some states have seen bigger drops in the number of children receiving benefits, while others have remained the same. This inconsistency might point to reporting issues within the SSA system.

What Does This Mean for Families?

For families, losing survivor benefits can be hard, especially if they were relying on this financial support. It’s important for families to stay informed about the SSA’s rules and regularly check their eligibility.

The SSA guidelines are in place to help support children, but as the rules change, understanding the system can be challenging.

Social Security benefits for children of deceased workers are a vital resource for many families. However, these benefits are not permanent. As children grow older or their circumstances change, they may lose eligibility.

Changes in birth rates, income, and school status all play a role in determining who qualifies. While these benefits are crucial, staying informed and understanding the rules is essential to avoid surprises.

Families should keep track of their eligibility and be aware of any potential changes to their benefits.