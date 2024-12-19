US local news

3.7-magnitude earthquake reported in the United States

By Lucas

Published on:

The US Geological Survey detected a 3.7-magnitude earthquake near California on Wednesday (December 18).

The earthquake was centered at Petrolia at a depth of 5.3 kilometers (3.3 miles). The USGS reported it has received four reports of people feeling the earthquake at the time of publication.

Several earthquakes have been detected in Petrolia in recent weeks, the most notable being a 7.0-magnitude earthquake on December 5, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered at Petrolia at a depth of 0.6 kilometers (0.37 miles).

The National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning for the San Francisco Bay Area after the earthquake. “Evacuation is recommended. “Move to high ground or inland,” the weather service’s advisory system advises,” NWS advised via the New York Post.

The USGS also reported a 2.5-magnitude earthquake in French Gulf, California, and a 2.5-magnitude earthquake near Cobb, California, concurrently with the 7.0-magnitude Petrolia earthquake.

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake was also observed in California on Saturday (December 15), according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake was centered at Petrolia at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The US Geological Survey detected a 7.3-magnitude earthquake near Vanuatu on Tuesday (December 17). The earthquake hit Port-Vila at a depth of 57.1 kilometers (35.5 miles).

Lucas

