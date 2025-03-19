Finance

$292 payments from SNAP Food Stamps? List of states that will send this benefit before the end of the week

SNAP Food Stamp payments are a very useful benefit for households in the United States because they assist Americans with their monthly shopping and purchasing fresh food of all types.

So, if your application is accepted, you may receive your payment soon, so check which days of the month the state where you live sends checks.

It doesn’t matter where we live because we’ll get the checks every month, but each state sends the SNAP Food Stamps checks on different days. As a result, checking the payment schedule for this benefit is critical to determining whether you will have access to the funds soon or in the final week of March.

The best thing about this benefit is that as soon as our state sends the money, we automatically get it on the EBT card.

We won’t have to wait for the SNAP Food Stamps money to reach the account, as it arrives immediately. If this is not the case, you should claim your payment and contact the USDA.

SNAP Food Stamps payments in this week of March

To determine whether our state has already sent us our SNAP Food Stamps check or has yet to send us our benefit, we must review the entire payment schedule. This payment schedule specifies when each state pays the benefit for the month.

As a result, we can predict that the SNAP Food Stamps payment will arrive on the following dates in March:

  • Alabama: March 4 to 23
  • Alaska: March 1
  • Arizona: March 1 to 13
  • Arkansas: March 4 to 13
  • California: March 1 to 10
  • Colorado: March 1 to 10
  • Connecticut: March 1 to 3
  • Delaware: March 2 to 23
  • District of Columbia: March 1 to 10
  • Florida: March 1 to 28
  • Georgia: March 5 to 23
  • Guam: March 1 to 10
  • Hawaii: March 3 to 5
  • Idaho: March 1 to 10
  • Illinois: March 1 to 10
  • Indiana: March 5 to 23
  • Iowa: March 1 to 10
  • Kansas: March 1 to 10
  • Kentucky: March 1 to 19
  • Louisiana: March 1 to 23
  • Maine: March 10-14
  • Maryland: March 4 to 23
  • Massachusetts: March 1 to 14
  • Michigan: March 3 to 21
  • Minnesota: March 4 to 13
  • Mississippi: March 4 to 21
  • Missouri: March 1 to 22
  • Montana: March 2 to 6
  • Nebraska: March 1 to 5
  • Nevada: March 1 to 10
  • New Hampshire: March 5
  • New Jersey: March 1 to 5
  • New Mexico: March 1 to 20
  • New York: March 1 to 9
  • North Carolina: March 3 to 21
  • North Dakota: March 1
  • Ohio: March 2 to 20
  • Oklahoma: March 1 to 10
  • Oregon: March 1 to 9
  • Pennsylvania: March 3 to 14
  • Puerto Rico: March 4 to March 22
  • Rhode Island: March 1
  • South Carolina: March 1 to 10
  • South Dakota: March 10
  • Tennessee: March 1 to 20
  • Texas: March 1 to 28
  • Utah: March 5, 11 and 15
  • Virgin Islands: March 1
  • Vermont: March 1
  • Virginia: March 1 to 7
  • Washington: March 1 to 20
  • West Virginia: March 1 to 9
  • Wisconsin: March 1 to 15
  • Wyoming: March 1 to 4

As soon as the money is sent, it will be transferred to our EBT card, allowing us to enjoy it. The benefit payment has a maximum of $292, but each beneficiary receives a separate cheque based on their usual income.

