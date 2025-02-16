$26,000 per month in Fresno County? California is recruiting for these high-paying state positions

California is hiring in Fresno County for full-time positions in a variety of fields, including law, nursing, and engineering.

State jobs are known for providing competitive benefits and access to the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Many of the jobs listed below have specific requirements that are linked.

Here were the most recent state jobs available in Fresno County on the CalCareers website as of Friday, February 14:

Attorney supervisor | Permanent, full-time

Department : Industrial Relations

: Industrial Relations Salary : $11,867 to $16,408 per month

The attorney supervisor oversees and evaluates the work of a team of the division’s legal unit staff in a variety of substantive areas of law, including occupational safety, health law, administrative law, employment law, and labor law.

The attorney also practices constitutional law, corporate law, bankruptcy law, criminal law, and civil procedure law.

Other duties include directing the work of complex and sensitive investigations of the California Bureau of Investigations.

The application period closes on Thursday, March 6.

Business taxes specialist I | Permanent, full-time

Department: Tax and Fee Administration

Tax and Fee Administration Salary: $7,817 to $9,785 per month