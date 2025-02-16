$26,000 per month in Fresno County? California is recruiting for these high-paying state positions

California is hiring in Fresno County for full-time positions in a variety of fields, including law, nursing, and engineering.
State jobs are known for providing competitive benefits and access to the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Many of the jobs listed below have specific requirements that are linked.
Here were the most recent state jobs available in Fresno County on the CalCareers website as of Friday, February 14:
Attorney supervisor | Permanent, full-time
- Department : Industrial Relations
- Salary : $11,867 to $16,408 per month
The attorney supervisor oversees and evaluates the work of a team of the division’s legal unit staff in a variety of substantive areas of law, including occupational safety, health law, administrative law, employment law, and labor law.
The attorney also practices constitutional law, corporate law, bankruptcy law, criminal law, and civil procedure law.
Other duties include directing the work of complex and sensitive investigations of the California Bureau of Investigations.
The application period closes on Thursday, March 6.
Business taxes specialist I | Permanent, full-time
- Department: Tax and Fee Administration
- Salary: $7,817 to $9,785 per month
The business taxes specialist is responsible for the most complex, difficult, and sensitive tax compliance and collection work.
Duties also include acting as a leader by conducting monthly reviews of aged revocation and collection cases, providing staff guidance, and assessing training needs.
The business tax specialist is expected to review assignments using the Centralized Revenue Opportunity System Assignment Control.
The application period closes on Friday, February 28.
Chief executive officer | Permanent, full-time
- Department : Correctional Health Care Services
- Salary : $15,480 to $22,567 per month
The chief executive officer is in charge of planning, organizing, and coordinating the operation of one or two institutions around the clock, seven days a week, as well as the delivery of a multi-functional health care system.
This system provides a comprehensive range of medical, mental health, dental, pharmacy, and medication management specialised care and clinic services.
The chief executive officer is the primary advisor to the Correctional Health Care Services Department and the receiver regarding the institution-specific application of health care policies and procedures.
The application period will remain open until it is filled.
Correctional lieutenant | Permanent, full-time
- Department : Corrections and Rehabilitation
- Salary : $8,924 to $11,932 per month
The correctional lieutenant is responsible for managing the operations of the Regional Selection Center and acts as branch liaison to local wardens, parole region administrators, other department hiring authorities and community leaders.
The correctional lieutenant independently makes administrative decisions pertaining to the operation of the Regional Selection Center.
The application period is open until Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Driver safety manager III | Permanent, full-time
- Department : Industrial Relations
- Salary : $9,456 to $10,742 per month
The driver safety manager is in charge of the Fresno Driver Safety District office, as well as the resident locations in Bakersfield and Riverside.
The driver safety manager has direct supervision over the driver safety manager positions. Additional responsibilities include organizing, coordinating, and overseeing the work and activities of the Fresno Driver Safety District office.
The application period is open until Friday, February 21.
Environmental scientist | Permanent, full-time
- Department: Pesticide Regulation
- Salary: 4,269 to $8,877 per month
The environmental scientist performs a broad range of work concerning present and future environmental, environmental health, and natural resource management issues related to protecting California’s natural resources, agricultural productivity and public health.
The environmental scientist oversees and implements enforcement of various environmental and environmental health-related laws and regulations such as review reports and other documents to determine the effects of proposed activities on environmental health.
The application period closes on Sunday, March 2.
Forester I | Permanent, full-time
- Department: Forestry and Fire Protection
- Salary: $6,233 to $8,090 per month
The forester is in charge of implementing wildfire resilience efforts within the unit.
In addition, the forester helps to implement the unit’s vegetation management/treatment programs, prescribed fire program, forestry assistance, fire prevention grants, forest practice, and fuel reduction efforts.
The position will be in charge of overseeing, planning, and implementing various resource management programs and fire prevention grants that are in line with the objectives of forest health, forest resilience, fuels management, and the Unit Fire Plan.
The application period will remain open until it is filled.
Physician and surgeon | Permanent, full-time
- Department: State Hospitals
- Salary: $20,142 to $26,631 per month
The physician and surgeon are responsible for making professional decisions about general medical work and surgery, as well as making appropriate referrals for services not provided by the Department of State Hospitals in Coalinga.
The physician and surgeon must maintain professional communication with physicians, consultants, nurses, and other personnel.
The application period will remain open until it is filled.
Public Health Nurse II | Permanent, full time
- Department : State Hospitals
- Salary : 9,891 to $12,381 per month
The public health nurse plans, implements and provides public health nursing services and an infection control program in an all-male forensic mental health state hospital.
The role also assists with the surveillance prevention and control of infections and communicable diseases and carries out epidemiological investigations.
The application period is open until filled.
Senior hydraulics engineer | Permanent, full-time
- Department: Transportation
- Salary: $11,104 to $13,898 per month
The senior hydraulics engineer oversees the Hydraulics Branch, organizing, directing, evaluating, and controlling all aspects of the department’s Central Region Hydraulics program.
The engineer is responsible for completing and delivering all assigned projects.
Other responsibilities include ensuring that projects adhere to all technical specifications, standards, and requirements and are completed on time and within budget.
The senior transportation civil engineer must be a registered civil engineer in California.
The application period closes on Tuesday, Feb 18.