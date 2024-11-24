2025 SSDI COLA Increase: What Does It Mean for You?

In 2025, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will adjust its Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments to account for the rising cost of living.

The increase, called the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), was set at 2.5%.

This is slightly lower than the average increase of 2.6% over the past decade. This change is meant to help people with disabilities keep up with inflation.

Who Gets the 2.5% Increase?

The COLA increase means that those who receive an average SSDI payment of $1,539 per month will get an extra $38 a month. Over the course of a year, this amounts to $456.

However, the actual increase will vary based on the amount each person already receives.

If you get a higher monthly payment, you will receive a bigger boost, while people with smaller SSDI checks will see a smaller increase.

Examples of SSDI Payment Increases

Average SSDI Payment : If you get $1,539 per month, your payment will increase by $38 to $1,577.

: If you get $1,539 per month, your payment will increase by $38 to $1,577. Low SSDI Payment : If your current payment is around $80 per month, you will receive about $100 after the increase, which is an extra $20.

: If your current payment is around $80 per month, you will receive about $100 after the increase, which is an extra $20. High SSDI Payment: If your SSDI payment is $3,000, you will receive $3,075 after the COLA increase, an additional $75 per month.

When Will SSDI Recipients See the COLA Increase?

The Social Security Administration has confirmed that the first COLA-adjusted SSDI payments will be made on January 3, 2025.

However, there will be no increase in 2024. SSI recipients will see their payments increased on December 31, 2024, since January 1, 2025, is a federal holiday.

If you receive both SSDI and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments, your SSI payment will be increased first, followed by the SSDI increase in the following weeks.

Payment Dates for SSDI Recipients

SSDI recipients will see their COLA-adjusted payments on the following dates:

January 3, 2025 : First payment with the COLA increase.

: First payment with the COLA increase. January 8, 2025 : Additional SSDI payments will be adjusted.

: Additional SSDI payments will be adjusted. January 15 and 22, 2025: Further payments will include the COLA boost.

Those receiving SSDI benefits from before May 1997, or those also receiving SSI, will get their increase as well.

The 2.5% COLA increase for SSDI recipients in 2025 will help many keep up with rising prices.

Though the increase is a bit lower than recent years, it is still a vital boost for people who rely on SSDI to cover their living costs.

Make sure to check your payment details for when the new rates will apply.