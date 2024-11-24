2025 COLA Boost for SSI: A Quick Guide to What You Can Expect

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2025 will bring some changes for people receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

While the COLA increase may be smaller than expected, it still provides a helpful boost. In this article, we’ll discuss how much more SSI recipients will receive in 2025 and what this means for them.

How Much Will SSI Payments Increase in 2025?

In 2025, the highest amount an individual can receive from SSI will go up to $966, a $23 increase from the current $943.

This increase comes from the 2025 COLA boost, which will help cover rising costs of living. Although the increase is smaller than expected, it is still better than receiving no increase at all.

How Much Extra Money Will You Get?

If you are an SSI recipient, the monthly increase will be $23, bringing your payment to $966. For married couples, the highest payment in 2025 will rise to $1,450 per month, up from $1,415 in 2024.

This means married couples will see an extra $35 per month. For individuals who have lower payments, such as essential people, they will see a smaller increase.

The highest payment for essential people in 2024 is $472, and in 2025, it will rise to $483.

What Does This Mean for Married Couples?

In 2025, married couples who qualify for SSI will receive a total of $1,450 per month, which is a $35 increase from 2024.

Over the course of a year, this adds up to $420 in extra money. It would be wise for married couples to save this extra money for emergencies or future expenses.

How Does the 2025 COLA Compare to Other Benefits?

While the SSI increase is helpful, it is still smaller compared to the COLA increase that retirees receive.

In 2025, retirees are expected to get an average of $50 more per month, which is about $600 extra annually.

This shows that SSI recipients will not receive as much of a boost as retirees, but it still provides extra support.

How Can You Use Your Extra Money?

For SSI recipients, saving the extra money from the COLA increase is a smart move. Those receiving $966 per month in 2025 will get $276 more over the course of the year.

Married couples will receive $420 extra, and essential individuals will get about $132 more annually.

This extra amount can help cover basic expenses or act as a safety net in case of emergencies.

The 2025 COLA increase for SSI recipients is a small but helpful boost.

While it may not be as much as some expected, every bit counts, especially when the cost of living continues to rise.

SSI recipients, whether individuals, married couples, or essential people, will see modest increases that can help with day-to-day expense